MIDDLEBURY — A classified staff member at Northridge Middle School has been identified as the person who died in the parking lot at the school early Friday afternoon.
A statement posted on the Middlebury Community Schools Facebook page reads: "Today is a sad day for the Middlebury Community Schools family. John Homan, a member of our classified staff, died by suicide in the north parking lot behind Northridge Middle School. At no time were any students threatened or in danger. However, for a time, the campus was on lockdown until police deemed it safe. Out of respect for the family, no further comment will be made at this time. We will have additional counselors on site to speak with students and staff next week as needed/requested. We ask our MCS family and community to lift one another up during this difficult time.
Homan's death is being investigated by Middlebury School Police Deaprtment.
A statement from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office asked that people avoid the area if possible.
"As officers continue their investigation, the north side of the middle school parking lot will be closed," the statement reads. "However, student pick up will resume as normal."
Homan's LinkedIn page identifies him as a Multiple Language Learning Paraprofessional for Middle School Students at Northridge Middle School.