MIDDLEBURY — The Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning (CELL) at the University of Indianapolis recently announced the endorsement of the Early College program at Northridge High School as highly effective in implementing the Eight Core Principles of Early College with fidelity.
Planning for the Early College at Northridge began in 2018, and the first official cohort began in the fall of 2021. In 2022, Northridge graduated 48 students with the Indiana College Core Certificate from Ivy Tech Community College with at least 30 transferable college credits.
The Early College High School model creates small schools that are designed to give students jumpstarts for the rest of their lives. Students can earn both high school diplomas and up to two years of credit toward bachelor's or associate degrees.
To be considered for endorsement, the school prepared a portfolio that addressed the eight required principles established by CELL including providing a rigorous curriculum, robust student supports, and completion data. In addition, a CELL team visited the school to interview the administration, teachers, students, and parents about the EC and its benefits and challenges before designating the program as endorsed.
“These newly-endorsed Early College High Schools have documented evidence of quality programs that help high school students graduate high school and accelerate into post-secondary education, whether at a four-year institution or a career/technical program," said Sandy Hillman, CELL Director of Early College. "These students’ accomplishments are true game-changers for them and their families!”
Hillman also recognized the outstanding leadership of Drew Wood, Principal, Summer Runyan, College and Careers Program Coordinator with support from Superintendent Dr. Jayson Snyder, for their commitment to “blurring the lines” between high school and post-secondary education.