Northridge graduate gains Statehouse experience

STATEHOUSE – Northridge High School graduate Karlee Hideman is gaining experience as an intern with State Rep. Joanna King (R-Middlebury) and her fellow members of the Indiana House of Representatives during the 2022 legislative season.
Hideman, a Middlebury resident, is the daughter of Ken and Chrissy Hideman, according to a news release. She is currently attending IUPUI and majoring in business management.
“I have loved this internship, and I’ve learned so much at the Statehouse so far,” Hideman said in the release. “My favorite part is getting to know the representatives and helping people with questions about legislation.”
As a legislative intern, Hideman corresponds with constituents through phone calls, letters and emails while also staffing committee hearings and floor proceedings.
“It’s great to see all of these young men and women like Karlee taking an interest in state government while also gaining invaluable skills and experience,” King said. “We rely heavily on our interns to help us stay connected with our constituents during the legislative session. I encourage students in our community and from around the state to look into this opportunity for next session.”
Each year, the Indiana House of Representatives offers paid internship opportunities to college students, law school students, graduate students and recent college graduates for the duration of each legislative session. To learn more visit IndianaHouseRepublicans.com/internship.
