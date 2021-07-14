ELKHART — Maria Lopez knows the dangers of COVID-19. Diabetic and in her 50s, she knows she is at greater risk of suffering from serious, life-threatening complications if she is infected with the virus.
Yet the effects of the COVID-19 vaccine worry her, too.
“I have a family member in Mexico who died after they got the vaccine,” Lopez said told the Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coaliltion outreach staff at Cueramaro grocery store in Elkhart. “I think I will just wait and see.”
Lopez has not been the only one waiting. In June, the Elkhart County Health Department reported that only 36% of the population was fully vaccinated. Of those vaccinated, only 13% were Hispanic, despite Hispanics comprising 16% of the population and being hardest hit by COVID-19, making up as much as 50% of cases at times, the release reads.
In nearby Kosciusko County, only 1 in 3 people are vaccinated, according to a recent report from the CDC.
Although the world is opening up again and COVID-19 cases seem to be declining, the pandemic has not ended, NIHHC officials said. Based on data from the CDC, Hispanics make up 11% of new cases in the U.S., and the highest number of cases for them peaked in just January. Variants of the virus threaten breakouts, particularly in under-vaccinated communities. The Delta variant has fueled a rise in cases and deaths in under-vaccinated areas around the world, prompting a return to lock-downs, according to NIHHC officials.
Northern Indiana, especially the Hispanic community, remains vulnerable, health officials said. Low rates of vaccination among Hispanics leaves them at increased risk for the virus, widens existing health disparities, and leaves gaps that hinder the community’s ability to achieve overall population herd immunity.
Communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, and that is now reflected in vaccine uptake, the release reads.
CAMPAIGN
In its response to COVID-19 in the community, NIHHC has launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, “Unite Against COVID-19.” With support from a grant from the CDC Foundation, this campaign aims to increase vaccination coverage among populations experiencing disparities in health, specifically Hispanics, the release reads.
NIHHC is one of 71 community-based organizations in the country to receive the CDC Foundation grant and the only organization in Indiana, NIHHC officials said.
The CDC Foundation’s grant is part of a larger effort of the CDC’s Vaccine Equity Program.
“The barriers to vaccination are not just about hesitancy,” said Liliana Quintero, executive director of NIHHC. She points out that members of the Hispanic community face a range of challenges that deter them from getting vaccinated. Language and cultural barriers, stigmatization and fears related to immigration status, misinformation, and complex logistical and administrative issues prevent access.
“We have to be culturally sensitive to people’s concerns and take time to listen in order to understand what is really preventing them from getting vaccinated,” Quintero said. “Our role is to empower people to make informed decisions, not simply tell them to do it.”
At the heart of the campaign is an initiative to engage community influencers. NIHHC is collaborating with and training a large and diverse group of community leaders to distribute promotional and educational materials on the vaccine within their circles of influence. The NIHHC COVID-19 vaccination campaign kick-off was May 20, and the opening speaker was Dr. Bethany Wait, ECHD health officer, who discussed the vaccines, how to address myths, and the importance of strong community partnerships to increase vaccination. She encourages everyone eligible to get vaccinated.
“Since the vaccination began in December 2020, Elkhart County has seen a dramatic decrease in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths,” Dr. Wait said. “We want a normal school year for our kids, but to accomplish this task, we need to get our children vaccinated. The spread of the virus will cause continued quarantines, isolation, and contact tracing for those not vaccinated.”
According to information provided by NIHHC, “Trusted community messengers are key to building vaccine confidence. When they share their reasons for getting the vaccine, it can have a powerful influence on the community. Faith leaders, school administrators, teachers, coaches, healthcare providers, radio personalities, business leaders, store and restaurant owners — everyone can have an impact.”
CHANGING MINDS
Back at Cueramaro, Maria Lopez talks through her concerns about vaccination with NIHHC’s staff. It turns out that no one in her family could confirm what vaccine her relative received or that their death was even related to the vaccine. After learning just how rare complications from the vaccine are and just how common complications from COVID-19 are, especially for those with diabetes, Lopez’s view began to change, NIHHC officials said.
“People are facing myths perpetuated on Facebook about death, microchips, infertility, and altered DNA, and they are not hearing anything else,” said Angy Cruz, an NIHHC outreach staff member.
At Gutierrez Bakery in Goshen, the owners are excited to partner with NIHHC, and they said people need to hear the facts from people they know or trust.
As part of its campaign, NIHHC has developed a range of integrated communication materials to reach the community. As a sequel to its first bilingual FAQ pamphlet on COVID-19, NIHHC developed a second bilingual FAQ pamphlet on the vaccines, which was distributed by ECHD and Goshen and Warsaw school districts.
NIHHC has enlisted community influencers to participate in radio ads, television ads, online videos, posters, social media posts, and webinars with NIHHC. It continues to provide a bilingual COVID-19 hotline, along with regular weekly virtual health classes and radio health interventions on vaccine-related information.
Once vaccine safety was addressed, Lopez, who doesn’t speak English, was willing to sign up. But confidence and access go hand in hand. She expressed relief and gratitude that NIHHC could help her register for a vaccination appointment.
“If I’m in charge of doing my own appointment, I’m never going to do it,” she said.
Not only is it difficult to navigate the registration system, Lopez was also not aware of where to go or how to begin. Without health insurance or a family doctor, the vaccine simply didn’t seem like a choice for her, and it was hard to believe that it is free.
That creates a toxic combination of hesitancy, lack of access, and lack of urgency, NIHHC officials said.
“We talk about the myths, which shouldn’t be taken lightly and are serious obstacles to vaccination,” Cruz said. “But if it’s not easy to get the vaccine — if it’s not right in front of you — many people won’t do it. It’s easier to wait.”
BEING ACCESSIBLE
NIHHC is bringing vaccination to the forefront by offering events where people feel comfortable and safe. Outreach staff visit stores and churches that Hispanics regularly frequent to share trustworthy information about vaccine myths and upcoming vaccination events. This puts relevant, current, and linguistically and culturally appropriate information before people during convenient hours at accessible locations. These events offer the opportunity to respond to questions and concerns people have regarding the COVID-19 vaccines, so that they can make informed decisions.
“We need to bring the vaccine to the community, partnering with health care providers, leaders, and influencers they trust,” Quintero said. “Overcoming language, stigma, lack of information, fear, and other barriers to access requires cultural sensitivity and trained, bilingual staff.”
The initiative is a continuation of the hard work of NIHHC staff, who for more than 18 months, have already provided thousands of hours of interpretation services at testing and vaccination sites, as well as responded to phone calls at ECHD’s COVID-19 call center, registering people for vaccination appointments and answering questions.VACCINATION CLINIC
NIHHC will hold its next event, a drive-thru Pfizer clinic in partnership with Heart City Health and Radio La Raza WKAM-1460, on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at NIHHC’s Elkhart office location, 444 N. Nappanee St. Second doses are already scheduled for Aug. 7 at the same location, so attendees will be registered and ready for the next step before they leave. Everyone age 12 and older is welcome. No documents are required, and community members are invited to register for their appointments now through NIHHC’s COVID-19 hotline at 574-206-3938 or by calling 1-877-21-SALUD (72583).
“This is a perfect opportunity for our kids who are 12 years old and older to get ready to go back to school,” Quintero said. “Make this event a family event! Together we are combatting COVID-19.”
Dr. Daniel Nafziger, Goshen Hospital’s chief medical officer and infectious disease specialist, points out that vaccines also protect children who are too young to be vaccinated themselves.
“I strongly recommend getting one of the safe and effective vaccines,” Nafziger said. “People in Elkhart County will continue to get sick from COVID-19 if they don’t choose to get vaccinated. Just about every week an unvaccinated person is dying in our country. Larger numbers are left with long-term health problems, which are preventable.”
”That we have the vaccines available to us and that it’s possible to choose is something we should be grateful for,” said Quintero. She was recently visiting her family in Bogotá, Colombia, where there are long lines of people waiting to get any vaccine.
“It is sad,” she said. “People there are scared; they have seen relatives and friends going into the ICU and then coming back in a little box with their ashes. It is my hope that our community understands that every single action by each of us can affect or improve the pandemic. We have a social responsibility. The fact that a person in Elkhart, Indiana, decides not get a vaccine because they are ‘waiting’ is a huge irresponsibility because they are perpetuating the transmission. That person who is waiting may be the one taking an airplane to visit relatives in Mexico, Honduras, Colombia … and be the one bringing the virus to them or bringing it back home.”
Lopez is no longer waiting. With the help of NIHHC, she is registered to get her first dose on July 17. She hopes to lead the way for her husband, children, grandchildren, and maybe even her friends. In fact, she is planning to bring whomever she can in the car with her to the event because they can get the shot as walk-ins.
Luis Aguilar, a community leader and Environmental Health and Safety Generalist at Lippert Components, warns others to not wait until it is too late. He experienced COVID-19 up close and personal. His father and brother were both infected last year, and his father lost the battle with the virus and died in June 2020.
“Anyone would think that I would be the first in line to get the vaccine,” Aguilar said. “But I was afraid due to all of the myths that I had read on social media about COVID-19.”
Despite being eligible, he decided to keep waiting.
Now he regrets not having listened. The virus infected him in May. He did not require hospitalization, but he must wait to pass his period of natural immunity to be able to get the vaccine. He knows that he can get COVID-19 again.
“I want to tell all of those who are skeptical that the virus is real, that if we want to protect our family and our community, the vaccine is our best weapon,” Aguilar said. “It doesn’t matter which vaccine you choose, but please get vaccinated!”
