INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Faith leaders from Faith in St. Joseph County and Northwest Indiana Interfaith Action Network, met with legislative leaders at the Capitol, before holding a press conference to demand full funding for mental health crisis response.
“Working together, we’ve already reimagined what mental health crisis response can look like in Indiana,” said Rev. Dena Holland-Neal of Peace United Church of Christ in Merrillville. “Now, we need our leaders at the Capitol to step up and show that the mental health of Indiana is a priority by fully funding these crisis response programs.”
Rabbi Michael Friedland of Sinai Synagogue in South Bend said, “Mental health is an issue that affects every Hoosier family. The Behavioral Health Commission has charted a path forward. And the Senate has unanimously approved SB 1. But now we need funding. SB 1 without funding is like a car without an engine.”
The visit to legislative leaders is the latest in a series of visits from Faith in Indiana chapters and follows last month’s kickoff rally as Faith in Indiana brought together over 800 community leaders to demand full funding for mental health crisis response. The Day at the Capitol with Faith in Indiana St. Joseph County and Northwest Indiana Interfaith Action Network is the latest in a slate of similar events including:
April 4: Day at the Capitol with the #WeMakeIndy Team, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
April 18: Day at the Capitol with Faith in Allen County, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.