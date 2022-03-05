ELKHART— On Saturday the Hall of Heroes Super Hero Museum hosted the Hall of Heroes Comic Con at the Northern Indiana Event Center.
The event hosted several well-known comic book artists, as well as several celebrity guests, and and a total of 78 vendors. Throughout the event were several seminars and Q&A sessions with the celebrities, and a cosplay contest for both youth and adults.
Several guests created their own cosplay outfits to wear while attending the event.
“I’ve been doing cosplay for three to four years now,” said Ken VanDusen of South Bend. “This has been a work in progress for about two years. The kids get a kick out of it, along with the big smiles.”
The event kicked off Saturday and ended Sunday.
“Honestly I just love coming here and seeing the kids faces light up and I realized how much they love to see their favorite characters come to life,” said participant Bradley Braniff. “One of favorite things to do is take pictures and see the fans. I’ve been doing cosplay for the last couple years.”
Some vendors built their own drone creations representing some classic “Star Wars” characters, including R2D2 and a one-of-a-kind robot called R2 Deco.
“R2 Deco is a one-of-a-kind, where R2-D2 there are a lot of designs for,” said droid builder Brian Bojrab. “This particular R2 Deco was built by a different droid builder, who is getting rid of part of his collection, so we purchased it and made a few modifications to it. The standard build can be anywhere from a year to 10 years to build some these droids. There’s no templates for them, its not like you buy a kit.”
Bojrab said that assembly for R2 Deco was somewhat custom in nature.
“You have to know what you want and there’s 100 different variations and a lot of different people who make all of these parts,” he said. “You have to do some research to find the parts that you want for the droid that you want to make, then buy those parts and put them together. You can’t just buy a kit. Ever piece on here is is completely different, some are manufactured by us as we need a pipe to do this or we need a spring to do this, and we’ll build that.”
Bojrab explained the inspiration for R2 Deco.
“R2 Deco was inspired by 1950s retro cars, which explains these lines, color, and a lot of the chrome and piping that he has,” he said. “He was never in any movies, he’s completely a one-of-a-kind droid.”
For more detailed information about the event visit https://hohcomiccon.org/.
