NORTH WEBSTER — North Webster Elementary School Principal Lee Snider has been named the Indiana Association of School Principals 2023 Principal of the Year for IASP District 2, and will be presented with the award during the Nov. 19 annual Fall Professional Conference.
The award will be presented at a dinner at the Indianapolis JW Marriott Hotel at 6 p.m. with the IASP State President Crystal Thorpe, presiding along with Todd Bess, executive director.
District elementary principals of the Year are elected by their peers. One principal is honored from each of the 12 districts. From these 12 district elementary principal winners, one is chosen as the 2023 State Elementary Principal of the Year. The state winner will be announced at the award celebration.