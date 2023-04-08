NORTH WEBSTER — The North Webster Community Public Library recently welcomed Keith Kuric as it’s new executive director.
Previously the assistant director at the Tell City Public Library for more than five years, Kuric has extensive library experience, having also worked at the La Porte County Public Library for many years, a news release stated.
Keith has a passion for public libraries and believes that they are an absolutely essential community resource.
“I love the idea that the public library is an educational and recreational hub for our community,” Kuric said in the release. “We have so many resources for families — both for learning and for entertainment. It’s just fantastic!”
Keith and his wife Jana are excited to get back to their “roots” of northern Indiana. Keith has two sisters in the area and a brother who lives on Knapp Lake. The Kurics have six children and a brand new baby granddaughter. When he is not at the library, Keith enjoys studying astronomy as well as playing video and board games with his family and friends.
To learn more about library programs, visit www.nweb.lib.in.us.