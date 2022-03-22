ELKHART— Students, staff and parents at Northside Middle School gathered on a cold, rainy Tuesday morning outside the middle school building in honor of Rio Allred, a seventh-grade Elkhart student who took her own life on March 14, the result of bullying.
Allred, an outdoorsy and creative 12-year-old according to her obituary, began suffering from severe bullying at the beginning of the school year, after Rio developed alopecia. An autoimmune condition where the body attacks hair follicles, alopecia may be brought on by stress, but is also genetic in nature. As a result, the individual suffers from bald patches of scalp, and sometimes total baldness as was the case for Allred, who developed the condition roughly a year and a half ago.
“When she came back to school wearing wigs she was quickly picked up on as being different and having a weakness, a vulnerability and the bullies really keyed in on that,” explained her grandfather, Jeff Bliler. “It started out with having her wig stolen, taken off of her head, snatched off her head. She was called names. She was physically bullied, and it was unrelenting.”
The bullying continued until on March 14, Allred took the situation into her own hands. The community was shocked and outraged, and began several ventures to spread awareness about Allred and the costs of bullying, creating Facebook pages in her honor, making car decals to support anti-bullying in her honor, holding a candlelight vigil and on Tuesday, staging a walkout at North Side Middle School to protest bullying in the district.
“Unfortunately, everyone has a story of someone they love being bullied and feeling helpless in their school,” Bliler said. “We need to make sure these kids get the help and protection they need. No child should go to school in fear.”
Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Steve Thalheimer said he agrees with the protest and the district supports it.
“I came today as an extra pair of eyes to watch for security as everything is happening and to hear what students and the community members who came have to say,” he said. “We are taking to heart everything they’re saying and we very much agree with the message that came from the speakers saying, 'See something. Say something.' For us to be able to do our protocols and do what we need to do, we need people to report to us what’s happening. That gets it into our pipeline to address those concerns.”
Thalheimer added that the problem of bullying in schools has increased in recent years for a variety of reasons.
“Generally, what we have seen is that because of students’ higher levels of anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, students in general are just in a more vulnerable state," he said. "This was beginning prior to the pandemic, but the pandemic made that a lot worse. All of those factors put together, with students not knowing how to manage conflict, or necessarily how to work with each other, or there’s the old saying sometimes, ‘Hurt people hurt people.’ If students are not regulated or under control themselves, then they might take that out on other students. There are a lot of factors that are at work just because of the upheaval and the uncertainty caused by the past couple years.”
Thalheimer added that the district cannot speak to the particulars regarding any disciplinary measures that may be taken due to confidentiality.
The family has created an organization with the goals of eliminating school bullying called Rio's Rainbow. Key areas for the organization include education and curriculum development, legislation creation, intervention and counseling support for bullies and the development of an app for kids to report bullying to a third party for accountability of the school system, Bliler said. Allred’s mother, Niki Ball plans to run the organization with help from Bliler.
The team will be comprised of members nationwide although specifics aren’t yet available.
“We know that if we are going to create a lasting organization as Rio's legacy we need to have a very clear vision of what we are trying to accomplish,” said Bliler on Tuesday. “Rio’s memorial service was yesterday. We have not had time to sit down and have dedicated conversations as a team as of yet. We hope to initiate that later this week.”
For more information on Rio’s Rainbow, visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/riosrainbow.org or the website at https://riosrainbow.org/ to register for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.