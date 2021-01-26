GOSHEN — A small section of North Main Street located just west of the Indiana Paint & Collision parking lot on the city’s north side will be closed to traffic for a day beginning either Wednesday or Thursday for a sewer improvement project.
Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday approved a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for permission to allow Selge Construction to initiate a lane restriction with traffic control and flaggers on the west side of North Main Street, just north of the Rock Run Creek bridge.
“Selge will be bypass pumping from the structure on North Main Street to the structure west of there in the field. This will enable them to pour the concrete invert in the structure,” Sailor said of the project. “The lane restriction will be for one day, occurring Jan. 27 or Jan. 28, and will reopen the same day once the work is complete.”
Sailor noted that he had originally hoped to have the project completed on Tuesday, though snow set to hit the Goshen area Monday evening resulted in the project being pushed back a couple of days to compensate.
The board’s members agreed on the project’s altered timetable, and the request was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the promotion of Jeremy F. Welker from the rank of patrol lieutenant to the rank of patrol captain with the Goshen Police Department.
