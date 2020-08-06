GOSHEN — North Main Street, just north of Rock Run Creek (south of the junction with Middlebury Street), was closed to traffic Thursday to allow city utility crews to replace a damaged sewer pipe. The section of North Main Street may remain closed through Friday night.
North Main Street closed, possibly through Friday night
Joseph Weiser is a photojournalist for The Goshen News. Contact him at joseph.weiser@goshennews.com or at 574-533-2151, ext. 328.
Joseph Weiser
Photojournalist
