Road Closure

Goshen City Utilities water-sewer technician Bill Johnson, front, observes equipment operator Ryan Bylls preparing the area for repairs to a sanitary sewer pipe near the intersection of North Main Street and West Wilkinson Street Thursday afternoon in Goshen.

 Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News

GOSHEN — North Main Street, just north of Rock Run Creek (south of the junction with Middlebury Street), was closed to traffic Thursday to allow city utility crews to replace a damaged sewer pipe. The section of North Main Street may remain closed through Friday night.

