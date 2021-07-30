GOSHEN — Hundreds of people crowded in and around Heritage Park to help kick off Noche Latina at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair on Friday.
Right around 6 p.m., the first performers took the stage, and they were greeted by a large crowd filling the lawn at the fairgrounds’ park. The event, as it has for about the past decade at the fair, celebrates Latino cultures, primarily through music and performance — shows that were loud and proud.
“This is our opportunity to expose part of our traditions and culture,” said Ignacio Zepeda, owner of La Raza Radio in Goshen. “It is very important because we are just growing, let’s say as Latinos. And it’s very important for us to expose our tradition and heritage.”
La Raza hosted the event with multiple acts on the card. Members of Ballet Folklorico las Guadalupanas opened the show with a variety of traditional folk dances. As the evening glided into night, more bands joined the show, including the Goshen-based “Los Ortega,” Zepeda said.
“They are very popular in this area, so people like to see them,” Zepeda said.
He pointed out that Noche Latina is primarily a night of entertainment, that while it’s a celebration of heritage, this is just one part of the experience in Latino cultures.
The event has grown in the past 10 years since it debuted at the fair.
“Every year, it’s growing,” Zepeda said.
He said that first year there were maybe about 300 people attending. This year, he estimated more than 3,000 people were out in the crowds.
“Every year, we are planning to bring better talent, better entertainment to Noche Latina,” he said.
Eventually, Zepeda said he would like to bring acts from Mexico, Guatemala and Venezuela to Goshen for the fair — bands from countries from which many local residents once lived.
