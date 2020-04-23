GOSHEN — The Noble County government is accused of failing to keep a road safe where a car crash led to a Ligonier man and his two daughters drowning in a river last year. The case will now be heard in Elkhart County.
A wrongful death civil suit seeks damages, alleging the county was negligent in the deaths of Jesus Reyes and his teenage daughters, Zulia and Valeria Reyes. The case was filed by Reyes’ estate and the girls’ mother, court documents show.
Reyes, identified by police as JJ at the time, had lost control of the car he was driving on C.R. 700 West where the road meets Ball Road at a curve amid snowy conditions near Ligonier on Feb. 11, 2019. The car crashed into a ditch, and then slid down a bank into the Elkhart River, overturning as it was carried downstream. Reyes and his daughters died while trapped inside. Zulia, 15, and 13-year-old Valeria were West Noble School Corp. students.
The lawsuit — naming Noble County, the county’s commissioners and highway department as defendants — alleges the county neglected to install a guardrail; place warning signs, speed limit signs or other proper signs; properly mark the road; and maintain the road’s safety at that time. The suit seeks damages to compensate the girls’ mother and Reyes’ estate.
The case was initially filed in Noble County Circuit Court on March 18. A change of venue was sought a couple weeks later since the county was named as a defendant, court documents show.
The court’s judge granted the transfer, and the case was filed Thursday in Elkhart County Circuit Court, according to court information.
Attorneys for the Noble County government have not yet filed a response to the allegations, court information shows.
