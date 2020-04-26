Noble County reported three additional deaths from coronavirus, officials with the Indiana State Department of Health reported Sunday. There are now seven deaths reported there, with 54 positive cases, up three from Friday, and 291 tests run.
Thirty-four additional cases of confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Elkhart County since Friday, which brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 245. There were no new reported deaths. The number remains at four for Elkhart County, with 1,836 people tested.
St. Joseph County saw a jump of 61 positive cases, bringing its total to 576. That county also had three more deaths reported, making 14 deaths total.
The IDH announced 634 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
That brings the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus to 15,012.
A total of 813 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, officials state in a news release. Another 88 probable deaths have been reported.
Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 81,708 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 79,774 on Saturday.
Other local numbers include:
• LaGrange County — 22 positive cases; deaths remain at one; and 121 tests run.
• Kosciusko County — 29 positive cases, up four; deaths remain at one; 472 tests run.
• Marshall County — 27 positive cases, up two; deaths remain at one; 376 tests run.
Food Bank of Northern Indiana bonus distributions
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana announces the addition of food distributions this week, which will be drive-through distribution of pre-boxed and pre-bagged items free of charge on a first come first served basis up to 500 households while supplies last for those in need
Events will be held:
• From 10 a.m. to noon today at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., Goshen,
• From 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at St. Matthew Cathedral, 1701 Miami St., South Bend
• From 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Pierceton Elementary School, 434 S. 1st St., Pierceton
• From 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin St., South Bend
