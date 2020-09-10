GOSHEN — Three Elkhart men charged in a murder case remain on track to stand trial next month after one of the men rejected requests by attorneys to postpone the trial date.

Mario Angulo, Donald Owen Jr. and Matthew Murzynski appeared together for a hearing Thursday in Elkhart County Circuit Court.

Angulo, 20, and Owen, 21, are each charged with counts of murder, robbery and criminal confinement. They’re accused of killing 31-year-old Kimberly Dyer of Columbia City and of robbing a Sturgis, Michigan, man while keeping them at a house along Old Orchard Lane in Elkhart in October 2019. Both men also face sentences of life without parole if convicted due to circumstances involved in Dyer’s death which came while the two were involved in “criminal organization activity.”

Murzynski, 24, is charged with robbery and criminal confinement for his alleged role in the case, and he could face an enhanced sentence for committing a felony as part of gang involvement, case information shows.

The three are scheduled to stand trial together beginning Oct. 5. In a decision last month, Judge Michael Christofeno granted the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s request to join the cases together.

During Thursday’s hearing, the attorneys for the defendants each asked for the trial to be moved back, with a potential date of next March, so they could have more time to prepare their cases. Angulo and Murzynski both agreed with the requests. Owen opposed his attorney’s request.

“I’m ready for trial. If I’m charged with this, I’m ready to see how I’m charged with it and why I’m charged with it,” Owen told the court.

He argued he’s been in the Elkhart County Jail since January, indicating his attorney should be prepared for trial by now.

Since Owen was the lone hold-out, Christofeno denied the postponement requests and kept the trial scheduled for Oct. 5. He cautioned several older criminal cases are also scheduled to go to trial on that date, and the murder case could be pushed back due to trial congestion in the court.

Angulo’s attorney, Thomas Dixon, also told the court he still needs to review a report from the second of two psychiatric evaluations Angulo recently underwent. Christofeno said both found Angulo mentally competent to stand trial. Dixon said he wanted to read the second report before deciding whether to concur.

ROBBERY SENTENCING

Several other hearings were held Thursday in Circuit Court.

Among them, an Elkhart woman was sent to prison for a decade for her role in a string of phone robberies more than two years ago.

Christofeno sentenced Lashi Lewis to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation. The 20-year-old was also ordered to pay restitution to the victims.

Lewis had pleaded guilty in March to two Level 3 felony counts of robbery resulting in bodily injury. As part of the plea agreement, the prison term was capped at five years for each charge with the time to run consecutively.

Lewis had admitted she was involved in a phone theft scheme in early 2018. Deals were set up via Lewis’ Facebook account, identified as “Lovely Red” to purchase phones from people selling them on the site’s Marketplace. Lewis and two other men then met sellers and took their phones.

On the first robbery count, Lewis took a phone from a 13-year-old seller while she was riding in an SUV in January 2018. The boy was dragged several feet as the SUV took off. On the second count, Lewis attacked a woman and took her phone that February.

Lewis’ attorney argued during the hearing that she participated in the robberies as a victim of domestic abuse while in a relationship with one of the other men, Davon Pompey, at the time of the robberies.

“Basically, Lashi was not the ringleader as she appeared she was in the probable cause affidavit,” attorney Aaron Stoll said.

Stoll argued Pompey would use Lewis’ Facebook account to set up the deals and accused him of leading the scheme. He said after breaking up with Pompey following the thefts, Lewis has avoided crime and focused on being a mother to a baby she’s had since then.

Stoll called for either a suspended sentence, or if prison time was mandated, to have short terms running concurrently.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Don Pitzer argued against that, saying anything less than a prison sentence would depreciate the seriousness of the case. He pointed out Lewis was involved in these situations where people got hurt.

Pitzer also argued the robberies Lewis admitted to were separate crimes and should be consecutive sentences.

“This particular type of robberies is quite serious as far as the state’s concerned,” Pitzer said, pointing out how the scheme exploited people’s use of Facebook Marketplace.

Lewis expressed remorse, asking to stay out of prison and willing to serve a home detention sentence so she could continue raising her child. She said she made a mistake.

“I feel like I was young, and I was dumb,” Lewis said. “I feel like I just want one more chance … I want to be there to raise my daughter.”

She pointed out she’s since held onto a job, volunteered at churches and avoided further crime.

Christofeno told her she was going to prison because of the nature of the offenses, which included injuries.

“You committed robberies. Robbery is a really personal offense. Robbery is not something you did from a distance. The only distant part of this is setting people up using the internet,” Christofeno said.

Lewis was not in custody and sat next to Stoll in the courtroom during the hearing. After the sentence was ordered, she was taken into custody and later booked into the Elkhart County Jail to begin the process of serving her sentence.

ROBBERY PLEA

Miguel Muro-Medina, 22, of Goshen pleaded guilty to a Level 3 felony count of armed robbery.

Muro-Medina admitted he took property from a teenager while armed with a handgun on June 12, 2019.

He was arrested shortly after the robbery after police had received a report that a 16-year-old boy was held up by people in a driveway in the 13000 block of C.R. 42 near Millersburg.