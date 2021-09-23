SYRACUSE — The public had the opportunity at Tuesday’s Syracuse Town Council meeting to hear about the proposed $4.7 million 2022 budget at a public hearing.
Clerk-Treasurer Virginia Cazier read the budget and no one from the public spoke for or against the budget.
The $4,653,874 budget is $96,034 more than the 2021 budget of $4,557,840. The biggest increase is in the clerk’s budget — an increase of $44,402. Cazier cited health insurance increases, trash collection increases and fuel increases as part of the reasons for the increase. There’s also an increase of $21,444 in the parks department budget and an increase of $18, 873 in the town manager’s budget.
There’s a $20,000 decrease in the Rainy Day fund. The estimated tax rate per $100 of assessed value is $0.9686 — a decrease from the estimated tax rate of $0.9815 for 2021.
The budget will be approved and signed at the October meeting.
Residential tax abatement
Attorney Stephen Snyder brought a request for tax abatement on behalf of Ridgestone Development Group, who plans to develop the old Syracuse Elementary School into residential housing.
“It’s an expensive project at $3.5 million, but it’s a benefit to the community,” he said.
Snyder said they were asking for a residential tax abatement which is allowed under “very limited circumstances”. He said one condition the state statute allows residential tax abatement is if the property is in an economic development target area.
He requested the council make that designation, based on the recommendation of the redevelopment commission.
Another allowable reason is if the property is deemed undesirable for development.
“We’re dealing with an old school building — there’s probably asbestos that will need to be removed,” he said. “It’ll be major undertaking and without Ridgestone the property might be sitting vacant for a long time.
“This is one of those opportunities that come once in a councilman’s career — an unusual find. You’re just in time, Tom.”
That last comment was directed at council member Tom Hoover, who was attending his last meeting as a council person.
They requested a ten year tax abatement, which was the maximum allowed. The council approved the declaratory resolution for the residential abatement.
Engineer’s report
Jeremy Hardy, Commonwealth Engineers, gave an update on his progress. He informed the council that they were not awarded the State Water Infrastructure Improvement Fund grant (SWIIF) so they’d need to determine how they would pay for the painting of the water tower and the water main loop around Lakeside Drive.
Hardy asked for and received approval for repairs on lift station at 530 North at a cost of $40,381 through American Pump Repair.
The council also approved a change order in the amount of $14,698.75 for the North Business Park drive and water extension project and since the project was completed, also approved paying $253,856.75 to HRP Construction.
There was a lot of discussion and some confusion over which fund the payment would come from but it was eventually decided that it would be paid from the South Benton Tax Increment Fund and the various funds under that umbrella.
The council approved increasing the on-call amount for Hardy’s services by $10,000 as they “exhausted the budget.”
Hardy brought up concerns about the busy intersection of Kern Road and said he and other town officials met with school officials. The consensus was to put two stop signs in the intersection to make it a temporary four-way stop to see how that would impact traffic and determine the best course of action moving forward.
Hoover said he doesn’t think that will solve the problem but said he was glad they were doing something.
“I haven’t gotten any cooperation from our state representative or state senator,” Hoover said. “I want to know why it would cost so much to put in a traffic signal.”
Hoover said he heard from Sen. Doriot that it would cost between $300,000-$500,000 to install a traffic signal there but wasn’t given a breakdown.
Upcoming park programs
Park Superintendent Chad Jonsson reported that there will be a harvest festival on Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with hayrides and games at Lakeside Park. On Oct. 16 the annual indoor garage sale will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The park department plans to have the haunted house the last two weekends of October.
Outgoing/incoming council members
As it was Hoover’s last meeting, at the end he thanked everyone.
“I’ve worked with a lot of different people over the years and it’s been a pleasure working with and for the people who elected me,” he said.
He said sometimes the council members butted heads but despite that it’s been a pleasure.
“Employees in this town are top-notch,” he said.
Hoover served on the council for six years. There’s two years left in his term but he is moving out of the district.
After the meeting Hoover said the thing that brought him the most satisfaction was getting Turkey Creek sewer district off the town’s sewer because it was causing so much trouble for the town.
He said it took years and previous town manager Henry DeJulia was a big help in that situation.
“That was one of the main reasons I got on the council,” Hoover said.
Hoover said he would miss the people.
“I like being out and involved,” he said, adding that he’s still serving on the library board and Kiwanis and might do additional volunteer work.
Cindy Kaiser was appointed to replace him. She attended the meeting and introduced herself at the end of the meeting. She said she worked in the education field in Milford for 39 years, first as a teacher then assistant principal and principal.
Her husband Brent is a retired pharmacist. They have two grown children in the area and four grandchildren. She’s a member of the Syracuse Lake Association and Women of Today. The council promptly appointed her to the fire board.
In other business, the council:
• Approved an amendment to the salary ordinance reflecting the addition of the new town manager and utility manager.
• Approved an additional appropriation ordinance transferring $20,000 out of Riverboat Sidewalk and trees to professional services.
• Approved an ordinance for a stop sign at the intersection of Boston and First Streets.
• Approved reimbursing Travel Star in the amount of $51,355.40.
• Approved appointing Paul Stoelting to the police commissioner board replacing Hoover.
• Approved striping 17,952 feet of roads at a cost of $11,476 to Air Marker Co.
• Heard from Fire Chief Mickey Scott that ambulances are still being diverted from local hospitals.
