Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, there will be no paper published Monday. We will post news online. The newspaper will resume publication Wednesday.
No paper Monday
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- 'A special night': An oral history of the day Shanna Zolman became Indiana's scoring queen
- Alternate site study approved for Goshen ice rink
- POLICE NEWS: Middlebury girl accidentally shot in the leg
- POLICE NEWS: Fire destroys vehicle
- Plans for new 60-unit apartment complex move forward
- Northridge parent group raises concern about books
- Gropp family thankful for power of prayer
- Rules change today on who can get a rapid COVID test
- Indiana bill making school board races partisan controversial
- Major trail renovation project to begin this spring
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.