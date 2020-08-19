Fourteen new COVID-19-related deaths were reported across the state Wednesday by health officials. There were no new deaths locally.
According to numbers released by the Indiana State Department of Health, 2,968 Hoosiers have died from the virus, up 14 from Tuesday's numbers.
Locally, Elkhart and St. Joseph counties had the most new positive cases with 20 and 35, respectively.
LaGrange County reported no new cases while Noble County reported one new case and Kosciusko County reported two new cases.
Elkhart County Health Officer Lydia Mertz announced Wednesday via Facebook that with testing issues in the county are "largely resolved."
"Elkhart County has seen a decline in our rate of testing over the past several weeks," Mertz stated in the news release. "I am aware there has been some confusion due to prolonged waiting time for test results, and the change of hours of the ISDH free sites.
"I encourage everyone who has any symptoms of COVID-19, even if mild, to please be tested. If you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or think you might have been exposed, please get tested. The earlier we can find this virus, the easier it is to control. We do not want to have to take a step back, or become a 'hot spot' again. Testing sites are listed on our web page, and on the Elkhart County web page."
LOCAL NUMBERS
Here are Wednesday’s numbers:
Statewide — 82,336 positive cases, up 506; 2,968 deaths, up 14; 934,033 tested, up 5,983 with 8.8% testing positive; 7-day positivity rate, 7.7%.
Elkhart County — 5,209 positive cases, up 20; 93 deaths, zero new; 39,266 tested, up 99; positivity rate, 13.3%; 7-day positivity rate, 13.1%.
LaGrange County — 575 positive cases, zero new; 10 deaths, zero new; 2,786 tested, up six; positivity rate, 20.6%; 7-day positivity rate, 10.1%.
Noble County — 745 positive cases, up one; 29 deaths, zero new; 6,767 tested, up nine; positivity rate, 11.0%; 7-day positivity rate, 11.1%.
Kosciusko County — 890 positive cases, up two; 12 deaths, zero new; 9,892 tested, up 16; positivity rate, 9.0%; 7-day positivity rate, 5.5%.
St. Joseph County — 3,971 positive cases, up 35; 87 deaths, zero new; 51,561 tested, up 314; positivity rate, 7.7%; 7-day positivity rate, 9.1%.
Marshall County — 821 positive cases, up seven; 23 deaths, zero new; 8,021 tested, up 40; positivity rate, 10.2%; 7-day positivity rate, 2.8%.
As of Wednesday, nearly 35% of ICU beds and more than 81% of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 934,033 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 928,614 on Tuesday.
ISDH will host four free testing sites throughout the state from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday. Two of them are local. They include:
Goshen — Team Rehabilitation, 223 Chicago Ave.
Elkhart — Northside Gymnasium, 300 Lawrence St.
To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
ARTS SHOWCASE
Music and art will return to downtown Goshen over the coming weekends with the Love Goshen Music program, which will feature local musicians performing every Friday at lunchtime. On Saturdays, Love Goshen Art will spotlight local artists and their work, city officials announced Wednesday in a news release.
Both programs will run through the end of September. Love Goshen Music will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays, and Love Goshen Art will be held at 9 a.m. Saturdays.
“Love Goshen Music will provide some pretty eclectic musical offerings, and also give people a chance to enjoy the newly expanded outdoor seating downtown,” Adrienne Nesbitt, director of both “Love” events, said. “We’re expecting all different types of musicians. We also encourage tipping as a way to support them.”
According to Nesbitt, Love Goshen Art was set up to meet a critical need.
“Nearly 90 percent of this year’s arts festivals and events have been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and artists are struggling,” she said. “We wanted to give artists a downtown showcase and to give people a chance to see and buy their work. We also just want people to be able to experience and be inspired by art.”
Love Goshen Art will showcase a variety of artistic stylings. Some artists will be offering demonstrations or doing Plein Air ("open-air”) painting.
Love Goshen Music and Love Goshen Art are being sponsored by Downtown Goshen Inc. and the Goshen Arts Council. For more information, visit DowntownGoshen.org or the Downtown Goshen Facebook page.
SPLASH PADS TO REOPEN
The Goshen Parks & Recreation Department announced Wednesday the splash pads will reopen for the remainder of the season beginning at noon Friday.
The splash pads in Goshen’s three locations will be active from noon to 8 p.m. every day of the week, city officials announced in a news release. Rather than shutting them off on the Labor Day weekend as done in year's past, the splash pads will remain open until the weather begins cooling down consistently in the fall.
Goshen’s three splash pad locations are at Rieth Park, South 13th Street, between Iowa and Illinois streets; Walnut Park, 224 E. Oakridge Ave.; and New Goshen Rotary Club splash pad at Pringle Park, 1912 W. Lincoln Ave.
The splash pads were shut off this summer due to a concern in rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Elkhart County, officials stated in the news release. To continue keeping the number of cases down in our community, residents are asked to continue following the guidelines set out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Keep a distance of at least 6 feet from others, and, with the exception of those playing in the splash pads, wear a face mask where social distancing cannot be achieved.
The Parks & Recreation Department may shut off the splash pads again if the city sees a rise in COVID-19 cases in the community. Follow the City of Goshen on Facebook or Twitter, or online at goshenindiana.org.
PETER PAN CANCELED
Due to the impact of COVID-19 and the need for social distancing, The Kimball Organ Series: Peter Pan scheduled for Sept. 10 at the Lerner Theatre, has been canceled.
All ticket purchasers will be refunded, officials stated in a news release Wednesday. Those who purchased tickets are asked to allow a minimum of four to six weeks for refunds to be processed. For those who purchased tickets prior to Jan. 1, the refund will be completed via check from the city of Elkhart. Contact info@thelerner.com if there has been a change to a mailing address.
