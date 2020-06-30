EDITOR’S NOTE: This article was corrected after posting to indicate the lack of deaths were in local counties, not statewide.
There were no new local COVID-19-related deaths reported Tuesday, according to numbers released by the Indiana State Department of Health.
Sixteen COVID-19-related deaths that occurred between May 20 and June 28 were added to the state’s total count.
Locally, Elkhart County saw the highest number of new cases with 40. St. Joseph County reported 12 new cases Tuesday, and all other local counties, including Noble, LaGrange, Kosciusko and Marshall, each reported single-digit new cases.
A total of 484,196 tests have been reported to ISDH to date, up from 476,519 reported on Monday with 9.4% of those returning positive results.
According to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2,545,250 cases are now confirmed nationwide. There have been 126,369 deaths reported nationwide for a death rate of 5%.
As of Tuesday morning’s report, the World Health Organization said 10,117,687 people have been infected worldwide with 502,278 deaths reported, for a global death rate of 5%.
Here are Tuesday’s numbers:
Statewide — 44,930 positive cases, up 355; 2,448 deaths, zero new; 484,196 tested, up 7,677 with a positive rate of 9.4%.
Elkhart County — 3,041 positive cases, up 40; 43 deaths, zero new; 21,716 tested, up 8 with a positive rate of 14.0%.
LaGrange County — 456 positive cases, up two; six deaths, zero new; 2,062 tested, up 15 with a positive rate of 22.1%.
Noble County — 434 positive cases, up seven; 28 deaths, zero new; 3,990 tested, up 42 with a positive rate of 10.9%.
Kosciusko County — 484 positive cases, up nine; two deaths, zero new; 5,076 tested, up 101 with a positive rate of 9.5%.
St. Joseph County — 1,830 positive cases, up 12; 65 deaths, zero new; 25,602 tested, up 324 with a positive rate of 7.1%.
Marshall County — 409 positive cases, up two; three deaths, zero new; 4,156 tested, up 59 with a positive rate of 9.8%.
ELKHART COUNTY TESTING
ISDH is hosting free drive-through clinics in Goshen and Elkhart this week. Clinics will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Thursday at Team Rehab, 223 Chicago Ave., Goshen, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Thursday in the North Side Gymnasium, 300 Lawrence St., Elkhart.
To find additional testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
AG SOCIETY BANQUET CANCELED
Elkhart County’s Agricultural Society has canceled its 2020 annual meeting and award program due to the COVID–19 pandemic.
Jean Williams, president of the Ag Society, said the decision was not made lightly. “Our board thought it was in the best interest of the community to cancel our event this year. We did not want to see any of our attendees and supporters get sick because they attended our banquet,” she said.
The Ag Society honors farmers, farm families, rural churches, and agricultural businesses who have made exceptional contributions to the community. No award winners will be selected in 2020.
For more information about the Elkhart County Ag Society, contact Williams at 574-825-5444.
BMV FEES TO RESUME TODAY
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles reminds Hoosiers administrative penalty fees (late fees) will resume today. All Hoosiers with expired driver’s licenses, permits, state identification cards, and vehicle registrations need to complete renewal transactions to avoid paying an administrative penalty fee. Title transactions and new vehicle registrations must also be completed.
Administrative penalty fees were waived early in the COVID-19 pandemic to aid Hoosiers and support the state’s efforts to limit the spread of the virus, BMV officials state in a recent news release.
The BMV resumed walk-in service June 15. Hoosiers can complete all transactions in a branch, with the exception of driving skills exams. Beginning in early July, individuals who had a driving skill exam canceled due to the public health emergency will be contacted to reschedule. The BMV anticipates opening new appointments for driving skills exams in late July.
BMV branches continue to adhere to CDC guidelines to protect customers and employees. The number of people permitted in a branch at one time is limited and determined by the size and design of the location. Appropriate spacing is marked outside branches to accommodate all customers until they can enter for their transaction. Customer-facing BMV team members are required to wear masks and customers visiting a branch are encouraged to do the same.
Hoosiers are encouraged to complete transactions online through myBMV whenever possible. Individuals may also visit a BMV Connect kiosk, call the contact center, or return registration renewals through USPS using preprinted forms. To read a full list of modifications, closures, and available services, visit in.gov/BMV.
