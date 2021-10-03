Amish Cinnamon Bread

Amish Cinnamon Bread

No kneading, you just mix it up and bake it.

Cook time: 50 Min Prep time: 10 Min

Ingredients

BATTER

1/2 c. salted butter

1 c. sugar

1 large egg

1 c. buttermilk

2 c. all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking soda

CINNAMON/SUGAR MIXTURE

1/3 c. sugar

1 tsp. cinnamon

Directions

1. Cream together butter, 1 cup of sugar and eggs.

2. Add buttermilk, flour and baking soda.

3. Mix in separate bowl the 1/3 c sugar and cinnamon.

4. Put 1/2 of batter (or a little less) into greased loaf pan.

5. Sprinkle 3/4 of cinnamon mixture on top of the 1/2 batter.

6. Add remaining batter to pan.

7. Sprinkle with last of cinnamon topping.

8. Swirl with a knife.

9. Bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes or until toothpick tester come clean.

10. Cool in pan for 20 minutes before removing from pan.

