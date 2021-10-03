No kneading, you just mix it up and bake it.
Cook time: 50 Min Prep time: 10 Min
AMISH CINNAMON BREAD
Ingredients
BATTER
1/2 c. salted butter
1 c. sugar
1 large egg
1 c. buttermilk
2 c. all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking soda
CINNAMON/SUGAR MIXTURE
1/3 c. sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
Directions
1. Cream together butter, 1 cup of sugar and eggs.
2. Add buttermilk, flour and baking soda.
3. Mix in separate bowl the 1/3 c sugar and cinnamon.
4. Put 1/2 of batter (or a little less) into greased loaf pan.
5. Sprinkle 3/4 of cinnamon mixture on top of the 1/2 batter.
6. Add remaining batter to pan.
7. Sprinkle with last of cinnamon topping.
8. Swirl with a knife.
9. Bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes or until toothpick tester come clean.
10. Cool in pan for 20 minutes before removing from pan.
