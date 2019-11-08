GOSHEN — A single-engine airplane was forced to make an emergency landing in a field southwest of Goshen airport Thursday night. The pilot and his co-pilot were not injured.
According to Elkhart County Sheriff's Office investigators, Nevin Hershberger, 25, LaGrange, and his co-pilot, Gary Sample, 63, Goshen, had taken a 1977 fixed-wing, single-engine Cessna 152 out for a test flight when there was a sudden, unexpected loss of power and mechanical failure at 6:58 p.m.
The plane did not have the appropriate altitude to make a landing at the airport, investigators reported.
The pilots had to make an emergency landing in a field off of C.R. 17, north of C.R. 42, which is about 4 1/2 miles west of the Goshen city limits.
The plane sustained minor damage to its fuel tank during the landing, according to police
Hershberger and Sample were checked by paramedics at the scene, but refused any further medical treatment.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating along with the sheriff's office.
According to FAA registration records, the plane is owned by New Horizons Aviation Inc., based at Goshen Municipal Airport.
