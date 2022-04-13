NAPPANEE — The challenging bidding climate showed itself once again Monday at Nappanee’s Board of Public Works and Safety meeting when no bids were received for the West Market Street storm water drainage project.
Jeffrey Schaffer, project manager with Abonmarche Consultants said some contractors asked if they could do it next spring.
“Even though we’ve tried to make the schedule as flexible as possible — we said they could do the work anytime between now and Labor Day when they had three consecutive weeks,” he said.
City Attorney Brian Hoffer said he needed to double-check but he believed “in some cases Indiana code provides some ability to proceed” in a case where there are no bidders.
Schaffer agreed there may be wiggle room if the city is “willing and able to waive bonding requirements.”
“Unfortunately we’re in a climate where everyone is busy — that’s not so nice for people who need work done but it’s good for the contractors — they have plenty of work,” Mayor Phil Jenkins said.
The board voted to have Schaffer work directly with Hoffer to discuss options and bring options back to the board in two weeks.
Pay Withheld
The board acted on the recommendation of Commonwealth Engineers to not pay Indiana Earth’s partial pay application #13 for $112,375.60.
Ryan LaReau of Commonwealth attended the meeting virtually and said there were a few reasons why they were making that recommendation, including the amount of work yet to be done by the contractor exceeds the amount of retainage requested on the pay application; there are multiple claims by subcontractors who’ve reported non-payment from Indiana Earth and also because “the current status of liquidated damages continue to accrue once they remobilize so our recommendation is to withhold payment.”
Hoffer clarified the work their requesting payment for has been done but the recommendation not to pay is because of the reasons he stated.
Oakland Trail Re-tabled
The Oakland Trail project is still on hold after the board voted to put the awarding of the lighting project back on the table until the April 25 meeting.
Mayor Jenkins explained they wanted to get information about how they’re going to finance the project to the city council before awarding it and they’ve not yet had a chance to do so. They plan to provide that information to the council next Monday.
Quote Approved
The board approved the quote from Goshen Fiber Network for the water utilities. The utility plans to run fiber from the water plant to the pump houses at Wellfield Park and then run to the press box for the park department.
The quote for the water utility portion is $9,384.62 and the parks department is $16,248.10. Park Superintendent Chris Davis thought the parks portion was already approved as part of the original project.
It was also pointed out that it’s a 36 month contract so it would need to be approved annually.
In other business, the board:
• Received one quote to purchase the old bleachers from Wellfield Park from Delbert Borkholder, Power from the Past for $1200. The board took the quote under advisement.
• Approved partial pay #6 from GM Development for Wellfield Park and park restrooms. The city’s portion is $258,624.50, which Jenkins said would be pay from Tax Increment Financing funds.
• Approved paying an invoice to Griffen Plumbing & Heating for the old Central School Building/Main St. Suites for an emergency repair of heat exchange and circulating pump at a cost of $8,443.00—some of which might be credited back to the city if it’s found to still be under warranty.
• Approved two excavations on public property requests from Community Fiber for two businesses on the west side of the city.
• Approved three sewer bill adjustments for residents.
