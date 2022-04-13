A total of 1920 NIPSCO customers had lost power as of 4:35 p.m. in Goshen, according to NIPSCO's website, following today's severe weather.
A few others were reported in Middlebury, Winona Lake and East Chicago.
The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting severe storms will continue this evening, with the potential to produce damaging winds, heavy rain, hail and isolated tornadoes. The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross stands ready to assist communities that may be impacted by the storms.
Here are tips to plan and prepare for severe weather:
• Prepare an emergency kit - to learn more visit www.redcross.org/about-us/news-and-events/news/2019/national-preparedness-month-how-to-build-your-emergency-kit.html
• Develop a communications plan with family and friends
• Have a way to receive emergency alerts. Download the Red Cross Emergency app
• Know the difference between a watch and a warning. Details on watches and warnings are here.
• Make an emergency plan - learn more at www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/make-a-plan.html
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.