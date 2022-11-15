ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, in partnership with the Indiana Department of Health, will hold its next COVID-19 health clinic from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday at The Arena Michiana, 2401 Middlebury St., Elkhart.
The following services will be offered:
• Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 and older; first dose, second dose and booster
• Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 and older; first dose, second dose and booster
• Flu vaccine for ages 5-65
• COVID-19 tests and an information table with a COVID-19 health consultation and bilingual health professional
New to this clinic will be health screenings including cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, and A1C.
All services are free of cost. No documents are required. Community members are encouraged to register for their appointments now by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to NIHHC’s COVID-19 hotline at 574-206-3938 or by calling 1-877-21-SALUD (72583).
To help address transportation barriers, NIHHC is offering a $15 gas gift card to everyone who has an appointment and receives the flu or COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, NIHHC has expanded its services and is offering free preventative health screenings to help meet the health needs of the community, who may have been unable to get their regular screenings during the pandemic.
“The holidays are approaching,” said NIHHC Executive Director Liliana Quintero. “We want to stay as healthy as possible and protect our families and prevent getting sick.”
Since July 2021, NIHHC has held 17 COVID-19 vaccination clinics in northern Indiana, providing over 2,500 shots to the community. NIHHC meets community members by providing education to make informed decisions about vaccination and by addressing barriers to accessing health care services through trusted locations, convenient days and hours, and the availability of bilingual staff.