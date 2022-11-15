Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.