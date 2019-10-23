MIDDLEBURY — Newmar Corp. held its annual Vendor Appreciation Banquet Thursday at Das Dutchman Essenhaus.
Approximately 170 people attended the event, which honored suppliers and their employees in various categories, including outstanding performance in service and supply to Newmar with various components and material used in production of motor homes.
A news release from the company states the annual banquet recognizes suppliers for outstanding performance based on internal surveys measuring each supplier in multiple categories while interacting with Newmar’s purchasing, manufacturing, quality, service and engineering departments. A score of 195 of a possible 201 points were required for the suppliers to earn an invitation to the evening’s festivities. Individuals are recognized for the service, dedication, and commitment to serve Newmar.
The companies and individuals recognized were:
Customer Service Award
• Denise Ballenger – Amerikart Corp
• Kelcie Banks – Villa International
• Tammy Washburn – Equipment Services
Sales Person of the Year:
• Dick Freel of Kampco Steel Products
Delivery Service Award
• John Hunter – Eckhart Woodworking
Engineering Innovation Award
• HWH Corp
Manufacturing Support Award
• Jim Hoff – Industrial Finishes
Top Ten Suppliers:
• Cass Hudson Co.
• Country Road Doors
• DH Machine Inc
• PTL Engineering Inc
• Sika Corp.
• SLB Products
• Spartan Motors
• Ultra-Fabrics Inc
• Uni-Grip Inc.
• Westland Sales
Virgil Miller Award
• Natural Stone and Tile
Established in 1968, Newmar is located at 355 N. Delaware St., Nappanee.
