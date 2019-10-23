This year’s winner of the Virgil Miller Award of Excellence was Natural Stone and Tile. With the award are Matt Miller, president and CEO of Newmar; John Sammut, vice president of sales and marketing; Elizabeth Hall, sourcing manager; Matt McQuown, vice president of supply chain; Laura Christy, president/owner of Natural Stone and Tile; Kevin Bogan, vice president of operations; and Ron Stichter, vice president of product development and engineering.