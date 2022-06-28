GOSHEN — Plans for the opening of a new variety store on the city’s southeast side got the green light from Goshen Board of Zoning Appeals members during their meeting Tuesday afternoon.
At the meeting, board members approved a request by Lavern and Josephine Miller Family Limited Partnership and Linda Hershberger for a use variance to allow the operation of a variety store, J & L Bargains, where the use is only permitted in the city’s Commercial B-2, B-3 and B-4 districts.
The property in question is generally located at 2422 Dierdorff Road, Goshen, and is zoned Industrial M-1 District.
According to Rossa Deegan, assistant planning and zoning administrator for the city, the property is located on the east side of Dierdorff Road in the predominantly industrial south side of the city.
“The three-acre parcel is improved with three buildings connected by parking and driving aisle with access from Dierdorff,” Deegan said of the property. “The north and west buildings are leased as storage use, and the south building includes a manufacturing use in its eastern half and a vacant space in the western portion of the building. The south building is 2422 Dierdorff Road, and the other two buildings are 2418 and 2420 Dierdorff Road.”
As planned, the petitioners are proposing to use the vacant portion of the south building for retail sales of items such as furniture, appliances, tools, clothes and electronics.
According to Deegan, such a use is considered a variety store, and is permitted in the B-2, B-3 and B-4 districts only. As such, a use variance is required due to the fact that variety stores are not permitted in the city’s M-1 District.
“Staff believes approval is warranted,” Deegan said of the requested use variance. “The petitioner has submitted a plan demonstrating that there is adequate parking on site for the retail use. The same space in the subject building was previously occupied by an industrial wholesale and supply business for many years, and that business included a retail element at the front of the building.
“There is no indication the business conflicted with the industrial zoning and adjacent industrial uses,” he added. “The majority of the rest of the building space on the property is used for storage.”
The board’s members agreed, and the requested use variance was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a request by Peter Shenk Koontz, Kelly Shenk Koontz and Dana Miller Building Solutions Inc. for a developmental variance to allow a 3-foot front building setback where 25 feet is required for a new front porch. The subject property is generally located at 507 S. Seventh St., Goshen, and is zoned Residential R-1 District.
• Approved a request by Troyer Carpets Inc. and Signtech Sign Services for a developmental variance to allow the reduction of the area of an existing illuminated freestanding sign from 96 square feet to 81 square feet where structural modifications to nonconforming signs is not permitted, and to allow a 20-square-foot electronic message center to be added where electronic message centers are not permitted to be added to nonconforming signs. The subject property is generally located at 926 and 928 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, and is zoned Industrial M-1 District.