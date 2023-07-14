Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT SUNDAY JULY 16 AND MONDAY JULY 17... An Air Quality Action Day has been declared by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for all of northern Indiana and is in effect Sunday July 16 and Monday July 17 for fine particulates. Levels of fine particles are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups range. Smoke from the Canadian wildfires will adversely impact air quality. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure. People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone and fine particulate formation. These activities include... refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...car pooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints. && For additional information, please visit the IDEM SMOG Watch web; site at https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch/ or the EPA AIRNOW web; site at www.airnow.gov and click on Indiana.