WARSAW — Smarter. Faster. Better.
That’s what Aaron Wilcoxson, product management associate director at Zimmer Biomet, said the work at The Orthopedic Hospital — Warsaw Surgery Center (TOH) will be.
Zimmer Biomet and Lutheran Health Network came together to create a center, located at 701 Orthopedic Drive in Warsaw, that they call one of a kind. At the grand opening of the center Thursday, members of both companies introduced new technology that is going to help them accomplish these goals.
Lorie Ailor, CEO of LHN, spoke at the grand opening. She said when she started as an occupational therapist, it took three to five days for a patient to go home after double joint surgery. Those who had hip surgery had to be under restrictions for six months.
“Fast forward to today, the goal is to have a patient discharged the same day as surgery, and we’re going to do that right here at our surgery center,” she said.
The hospital is an outpatient surgery center with technological advancements and a pace clinic designed to optimize health prior to surgery. TOH provides 24/7 access to registered nurses with orthopedic experience that can help guide patients through the recovery process. Patients are also welcome to walk into the center without a referral to see orthopedists if in need for urgent care.
The hospital is the first in Indiana to have Zimmer Biomet’s Omni Suite OR Integration Technology. The center officially opened June 27, and doctors have already been at work. There were approximately 14 surgeries done in its first week open.
Ailor said seeking out innovative treatments is a priority for LHN. The hospital is LHN’s first center in Warsaw, and it’s been in the works since April 2021. The 13,800 square foot building is a result of their partnership with Fort Wayne Orthopedics.
“From our very first meeting that we had in Fort Wayne at their facility, this was something unique, and something that, at that time, we were just getting into,” said Andrew Sellan, sales manager at Zimmer Biomet.
Because the technology is artificial intelligence, Sellan said it’s constantly updating and improving, and it is expected to continue that way.
The mission of the center is to unlock insights. Wilcoxson said this will lead to happier patients and better efficiencies.
The companies plan to do this with the new technology, including Zimmer Biomet’s Omni Suite, also referred to as an “artificially analytical operating room.”
The room has to go through special training to memorize the objects in the space. Wilcoxson said the Omni Suite will “transform the operation room.”
Using cameras, the room notes key workflow steps, including the amount of people in the room, the surgery process and each time the door opens. Touch screen monitors will keep track of vital information on the surgery, displaying images, so everyone can stay informed.
This is to create a more safe and clean environment. The technology will be notifying families and collecting images and videos, so doctors and surgeons can focus more of their energy on helping the patients.
One of the other new pieces of equipment is the robotic orthopedic surgical assistant, also known as ROSA. ROSA was made to work with the surgeons, not replace them. The ultimate goal of ROSA is to collect information to make the surgery process more safe and accurate.
The robot, consisting of an arm and a camera, measures down to the millimeters where targets are and uses landmarking and registration to recognize body parts and move as the patient does. ROSA adds objective patient specific data to help surgeons perform better.
“Maybe [surgeons have] done tens to hundreds to thousands of cases, so they know how [stability] should feel, but until this technology, there wasn’t the data to back that up,” Wilcoxson said.
Once the surgery is finished, ROSA will come in to confirm the surgeons have hit all their targets. Due to a contract, ROSA is not available for use in the hospital until mid-October.
Zimmer Biomet also introduced a smart implant to continue work after the patient leaves. Persona IQ, the first orthopedic implant, is put into the bone to give more details on the recovery process.
For lower body surgeries, the implant comes with three sensors: a pedometer, an accelerometer and a gyroscope. The smart implant measures things like the walking speed, the step count and the range of motion of a patient's step, starting on day 15 of recovery.
This implant allows doctors to get a head start on what the recovery process will look like for someone. Based on the patient’s steps, it will predict what recovery will look like three months after surgery.
“We’re also building in tools that TOH is able to take advantage of to proactively alert your care team if something looks like it’s trending in the wrong direction,” Wilcoxson said.
David Feaker, orthopedic surgeon at TOH, hasn’t been able to use the smart implant yet, but he said he has already noticed the difference in surgery with the new technology.
Feaker has performed 12 surgeries since the center opened, including two knee surgeries and one hip surgery.
He said the tech is far more accurate in measuring the stability once surgical implants are in during surgery. Right now, he uses his hands and how things feel to judge the balance, but the technology provides objective numbers to tell exactly how balanced the implants are.
He is excited about this development. He said being the first to have the artificial intelligence built into the operating room allows things to be more accurate.
“It opens us to be able to actually stay connected to the patients during the procedure rather than being concerned with ‘Are the different checkboxes getting marked as we move along?’” he said.
With the introduction of new artificial intelligence, there is a comfort level that not all employees have yet, so Zimmer Biomet is keeping people there on hand to help them work through any struggles. The company plans to have experts on the technology there for the next several months as the doctors get more comfortable.
If patients are nervous about the use of artificial intelligence, Feaker recognizes people may not want to embrace it immediately, so they are able to opt out.
“I think as it gets more widely adopted, people are going to want [to use the technology],” he said. “They’re going to want to know that if there is a problem, they're automatically getting told there’s a problem before they ever even know something was going on.”
Feaker came on in 2021 to work at the Warsaw location, so he is looking forward to sharing the center with the community.
Ailor, Bryan Hanson and other people who played significant roles in making TOH also shared their enthusiasm in having the hospital in the ‘Orthopedic Capital of the World.’
Hanson, the CEO of Zimmer Biomet, said he sees Zimmer Biomet and Warsaw as synonymous, so he wants to continue that.
“I can’t see any better way to do that than to be a part, even if just a small part, of opening a surgery center, I think a world class surgery center,” he said, "right here in Warsaw, Indiana, our home.”
Hanson said he hopes this new center will make patients more confident, increase their comfort level and be more convenient for them.
Ailor believes the new hospital is a great opportunity for everyone. Right now, she is just grateful to be a part of the process and that TOH is open, but long term, she is looking forward to looking at what the community needs.
The objective of LHN is to do “compassionate, connected care [for] every patient, every time,” and now that they have a location in Warsaw, Ailor said it is going to be helpful for patients to have that level of service without leaving the community.
“It is really an important day for the orthopedic hospital, and we’re so happy to now be a part of the Kosciusko County community,” she said.