SYRACUSE — Renea Salyer was hired as the new executive director of the Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce last month and is looking forward to some of the plans being put into place to benefit the community.
Salyer’s last position was with Kosciusko Cares Youth Services, which is sponsored by the Otis R. Bowen Center and is funded by grants through the Indiana Department of Mental Health and Addictions and other organizations.
She said Kosciusko Cares teaches preventative programs in the schools starting as early as preschool, giving children the tools to say no to peer pressure.
Salyer also has prior chamber experience as she worked at the Kosciusko County Chamber of Commerce for three years. While there she worked with memberships and was also vice president for a time.
Salyer said, “I enjoyed the job. It was a lot of fun.”
She believes all of her past experiences have helped her prepare to direct the Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce.
“Along the way I learned a lot of things that have helped me be ready to be successful,” Renea said. “Coming back into chamber work has been easy and a good fit. I love helping businesses and working to help promote them.”
Renea and her husband Jeff of 33 years, live in Warsaw on the shore of Pike Lake. The couple has two grown children — a daughter who lives in Warsaw with her husband and three children and a son who lives in Columbia City with his wife.
The director’s position is now a full-time position and Renea said she likes to start work early so she can usually leave at 4-4:30 so she can help care for her grandchildren when needed.
Now that she’s “older and wiser,” she said, “I understand the work-life balance better. I’ll go above and beyond here, but I still have a family.”
SYRACUSE A SPECIAL PLACE
Renea has a 25-minute commute that she’s used to, but said when she comes into town, “I feel this town has a special feel — like I’m entering a vacation town. So every day’s a vacation.”
She said Syracuse has a lot of great places but there are a lot of things needed, too, and there’s definitely been a hole created since Shopko closed.
“We’re hoping to find a business to bring their business there,” she said.
Salyer believes the building is for sale and ideally some sort of variety store will be opened.
Salyer said she sees a lack of someplace to buy office supplies, basic clothing items and pet supplies in town and these are needs residents have expressed to her as well, including the need for a dry cleaner.
As far as the former Shopko building, while a variety/department store would be ideal, she said with the county’s strong agricultural background, some sort of agri-business would be a good fit for that space, too. “Or even an Amish variety store,” she said.
Salyer believes there are three things that help make Syracuse a great place. “The people are one of the biggest (assets). They’re so welcoming and very committed to making Syracuse vibrant,” she said. “I’ve been getting calls left and right.”
She said people have been calling her with ideas, which she welcomes.
Secondly she mentioned the lakes as a “wonderful asset” along with all of those parks, the school system which helps prepare youth for careers and the town’s businesses.
“There are businesses here with lots of longevity — 20, 30 and 40 years. There’s a rich history here.”
Challenges to her job, that she says she welcomes, include helping find businesses to come to the community, growing existing businesses, creating a master plan for the town and village that she envisions would include enhancements and beautifications.
“To make it more appealing and make it feel more like the (Great) lake communities.”
She said the chamber board also wants to start a chamber foundation so when donations come in they would go to the foundation. The foundation funds would be used to support businesses and initiatives and education workshops, for example.
She said a strategic plan was done before she came on board about creating a foundation, but she’s looking forward to bringing it to fruition.
Salyer said one of the biggest concerns she’s heard from business owners is how things slow down after the summer residents and visitors leave. But, she said, “There’s a lot of traffic that comes through here and we need to find ways to capture some of that. One of the goals is to change mindsets so people understand Syracuse is a great place (all year).”
She also recognizes the need for housing and childcare that exists in town, which all play into having people work and live in town.
Salyer said her biggest goal is to get the foundation established.
“I’m really excited about that.” She said the chamber foundation will give people the opportunity to be philanthropic and will get more people involved in investing in their community, but she knows that won’t happen overnight.
Salyer said another goal is to support the initiatives of businesses and the community as a whole.
“I’m really open to a lot of ideas, and I’m interested to learn about their businesses and what their needs are,” she said. “I want the chamber to be a useful tool for their business and I hope what we do for the community as chamber is a success.”
The newly hired director said, “I love my job. I love what I’m doing, and I want to come in every day with excitement that fuels my work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.