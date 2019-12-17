GOSHEN — It appears Subway could soon be returning to Pike Street.
During their meeting Tuesday afternoon, Goshen Plan Commission members gave their nod of approval to a petition by Eash Holdings LLC, Marbach, Brady & Weaver and Subway for the rezoning of properties at 301 W. Pike St., 307 N. Second St. and 306 New St. needed for the development of a new restaurant.
According to Rhonda Yoder, planning and zoning administrator for the city, the petitioners plan to construct a new Subway restaurant on the 301 W. Pike St. property, which had housed a Subway for many years before the restaurant was torn down to make way for the widening of Pike Street several years ago.
“The parcels are under single ownership, to be developed as one zoning lot,” Yoder said of the three properties in question. “The rezoning is being requested to allow for restaurant development and associated parking. The 301 W. Pike St. property is currently vacant, but the prior use on the property included a restaurant and several residential uses.”
LARGER SITE
Yoder noted the site’s existing Business-1 zoning does not allow for a restaurant use, so a rezoning or use variance is required for redevelopment as a restaurant.
“A rezoning to B-2 is requested, which matches the adjacent B-2 zoning on the south side of Pike Street,” Yoder said of the site. “Because of the small size of the property, the two R-1 properties to the north are proposed to be added, which will allow one access from North Second Street, along with on-site parking and maneuvering for truck deliveries.”
Given the proposed site of the new Subway is on the periphery of the downtown Central Business District, Yoder recommended several commitments be added as a condition of the rezoning request’s approval to ensure impacts on the adjacent residential neighborhood are kept to a minimum. They included:
• Continuous screening shall be provided along the west and north property lines, adjacent to residential land use, with a combination of a six-foot privacy fence and landscaping;
• On-site lighting shall not extend beyond the west, north and east property lines, and light shall be directed downward, with light sources shielded;
• Current and future uses will provide on-site parking meeting the zoning ordinance requirement; and
• Drive-through uses shall be prohibited.
“With the proposed commitments, the rezoning will minimize long-term impacts on adjacent residential properties, while providing a commercial use that will benefit the surrounding neighborhood,” Yoder added of her recommendations.
The commission’s members agreed, and a motion was put forward and approved unanimously to forward the petition with added commitments on to the Goshen City Council with a favorable recommendation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.