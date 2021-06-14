GOSHEN — A new solar power company is moving forward with plans to build panel arrays in southeastern Elkhart County.
Among the steps, the Elkhart County commissioners considered a proposal involving the project during their meeting Monday.
County attorney Craig Buche presented an agreement where Elkhart County Solar Project committed to reimburse the county to cover financial and legal reviews. He said the deal has an initial cap at $95,000 where expenses wouldn’t need prior approval, but he believed that amount should be enough to cover the expenses. Buche also said the company is depositing $25,000 with the Elkhart County Economic Development Corp. as security.
According to its website, Elkhart County Solar Project, as an initiative through Kansas City-based company Savion, plans to build a 100 megawatt solar energy operation with sites for panel arrays in the Benton Township area. The site shows 850 acres of land have been procured involving fields around Ind. 13, C.R. 146, C.R. 43 and C.R. 48. The company also notes about 480 acres of that land would be occupied with its infrastructure.
The solar company joined the Goshen Chamber of Commerce in May as its plans for development move forward.
The commissioners approved the reimbursement agreement.
They also approved requests for two companies to receive tax phase-in benefits for projects in Elkhart.
Way Interglobal Network will receive an abatement based on plans to invest $30 million in building a new facility and invest another $700,000 to $800,000 into equipment. Chris Stager, president of the county’s Economic Development Corp., said the new 800,000 square-foot building is expected to go up along Atlas Drive near the Indiana Toll Road. The company plans to consolidate its two other locations in Elkhart and one in Niles, Michigan into the new structure.
Hull Lift Truck Inc. is set to get an abatement on plans to invest about $5.2 million in real estate and about $300,000–$400,000 in equipment at its facility at C.R. 6 and C.R. 17.
The commissioners were asked to approve the phase-ins because both projects are in a tax increment financing district, Buche said.
Commissioner Brad Rogers was not present at Monday’s meeting.
