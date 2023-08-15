GOSHEN — A new softball field may finally be in the works for Goshen High School.
The first public hearing for preliminary determination was held during Monday night’s Goshen Community School’s Board of Trustees meeting for a new softball and baseball complex behind Prairie View Elementary School.
The project would include a new driveway, parking lot, concession stands, and baseball and softball fields, with an estimated completion date in the Spring of 2025.
Goshen School Board Vice President Bradd Weddell said the district has been looking for a location and in the planning phase for nearly five years.
While the new fields won’t be on the high school campus, they will be on property already owned by the district.
“It’s not unusual in your area to do this,” said district interim superintendent Jim Dubois, commenting that both the tennis fields and the swimming pool are off-campus.
With debt slowing rolling off the district’s debt service, they hope they can issue bonds without a tax increase. It’s estimated to cost around $14.5 million over a 20-year period in order to keep the debt service low enough to allow for continued smaller projects over the years without raising taxes.
“This is a good project,” Glenn Null said during public comment. “I don’t have a problem with the project, but maybe the funding is the wrong way to do it. Just because you get rid of a debt or some debt comes off, we don’t have to run right out there and do that. In this community, people live paycheck to paycheck, and once that paycheck’s gone, all those little toys they’re paying on might as well be a million dollars a month instead of a hundred dollars a month when they lose their jobs.”
He was the only person to speak on the project. A second public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 5, and the public is invited to attend.
Kathy Meyer Reimer was re-appointed by the school district to the Goshen Library Board for another four-year term, but not without a small controversy. The vote was 5:1, with Goshen Community Schools Board Member Ryan Glick the sole protestor of the appointment.
Glick questioned Meyer Reimer’s association with Goshen College as a professor at the university. Glick read portions of a statement by Meyer Reimer to Goshen College students noting the phrasing “Global Citizens, we want to be U.S. citizens, but also world citizens. . . We want to call our country to account for how we behave in the world arena.”
In addition, in her statement to the board, Meyer Reimer states a lack of relevancy for the U.S. flag and the National Anthem, stating that “who and how we are in the world are not mentioned in these symbols.”
Glick said he was concerned about the statement because, he said “We aren’t ‘world citizens’ – if we’re talking about being Christians, yes, we have a citizenship that’s in Heaven. It’s outside of national governments. But as a physical entity, we are U.S. citizens, and to have somebody saying that they don’t want to associate with the U.S. flag or the anthem because it does not promote us being world citizens, I’m not sure I want that on the board of the public library.”
Meyer Reimer said the statement was for students of Goshen College, and asserted that the statement does reference faithfulness to God rather than to people and that the flag is not relevant to her students when they travel abroad for study. Glick argued that a board member for a library that is a public entity and funded by the government should be supporting the flag and the anthem which uphold the U.S. government to be accountable for their actions, as a governing body themselves. He questioned whether Meyer Reimer’s statement indicated support of what the flag represents.
“Nobody is saying the opposite,” Meyer Reimer said. “When we say ‘Global Citizen’ it is because everyone is included.”
Other items to come before the board include:
• The district received a $60,000 grant for STEM integration. Goshen High School Master Teacher Jen Yoder said the grant will help to pay teachers for STEM-related continued education, Project Lead the Way, and curriculum equipment, among other things. Yoder also said all schools within the district will receive money to use for STEM in ways they see fit.
• While the board has hired Jim Dubois as the interim superintendent, the search continues for a new district superintendent. The board approved the use of University Superintendent Search Team in their endeavor.
• The board also approved the text book for the Ivy Tech Dual Credit Psychology for Goshen High School.