GOSHEN — Elkhart County leaders plan to take another pass at finding a sewer solution for the area around the rural communities of Foraker and Southwest.
The county commissioners voted Monday to greenlight a preliminary engineering study of the issue by South Bend-based consultant, Lochmueller Group Inc. County Administrator Jeff Taylor explained this analysis would be associated with a study done years ago into illicit discharges, on-site septic challenges and other issues around Foraker and Southwest.
Taylor said alternatives were considered at the time, but they came to be deemed as cost-prohibitive.
The new effort, he said, would be a preliminary engineering investigation into possibly working with Wakarusa officials on creating solutions. Another possibility could be to consider building a new wastewater treatment plant that would serve Foraker and Southwest while also taking new growth in those communities into account.
Taylor said the cost of the study is capped at $35,000.
“We’re at a point where we need to make sure that we really try and help and do what we can,” Commissioner Suzanne Weirick said. “And let’s be forward-thinking as well, so whether it’s a good opportunity for additional growth, industrial or residential.”
The Elkhart County Stormwater Board considered routes of possible action on sewer issues in Foraker and Southwest during a meeting in April 2013.
The primary issue involved surface water pollution to Yellow Creek near Southwest, as well as pollution in Weaver Ditch near Foraker. A county study had found high levels of e. coli bacteria in both bodies of water.
CODE UPDATED
The commissioners addressed several other issues during their meeting Monday.
Among them, they approved updates to the county code, by repealing two sections and amending a third that involve the Sheriff’s Office and county jail.
County attorney Craig Buche proposed repealing one section after part of the Indiana state code was changed. He explained the section covered a public work employment program for the jail, which no longer exists.
The other repealed section and the one that was amended involved an updated state code that covered a corrections fund and was apparently renamed. The amended county code would show deposits to the fund would be from the state Department of Corrections to serve local jail programs and correctional facilities.
