IN HONOR OF ASHLEY

New sensory trail dedicated Tuesday in Goshen

Chip Van Vurst, center with scissors, cuts the ribbon during the ceremony.

GOSHEN — A project over a year in the making has come to life.

Project Naturalist Chloe Taylor demonstrates how to use the app for The Ashley Van Vurst Sensory Trail during the ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening trail Tuesday.

The Ashley Van Vurst Sensory Trail was dedicated Tuesday at Abshire Park, at 1302 E. Lincoln Ave. The trail is a collaborative effort between the City of Goshen and Bristol-based ADEC Inc.

Theresa Sailor is project manager for the trail, and spoke about the person the trail was named after.

Trail Project Manager Theresa Sailor speaks during the ceremony.

“She was part of the accessibility’s park at Hay Park, and she was really excited about working toward this particular sensory trail,” Sailor said. “Before she passed away she knew what was happening with this trail and she was super excited about it. She’s also been a client of ADEC since she’s worked with ADEC for several years. She’s been a real proponent for things to do in the Goshen community and helping people get out there and get it done.”

In thanking Sailor for her efforts, Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman described it as “a true community project.”

“The amount of grant money she has brought into the City of Goshen has been absolutely phenomenal,” Stutsman said. “This trail brought in $155,000 with this grant. We were able to everything through the grant so far, so other than staff time it hasn’t cost our community anything.”

An app for the public to use the trail is currently in development. For more information visit www.ADECinc.com.

Nicole Boyd Lehman, cousin of Ashley Van Vurst, speaks during ceremony.
City of Goshen Forester Aaron Sawatsky-Kingsley demonstrates how to use the app for the trail.

Joseph Weiser is a photojournalist for The Goshen News. Contact him at joseph.weiser@goshennews.com or at 574-533-2151, ext. 240328.

