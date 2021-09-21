New sensory trail dedicated Tuesday in Goshen

GOSHEN — A project over a year in the making has come to life.

The Ashley Van Vurst Sensory Trail was dedicated Tuesday at Abshire Park, at 1302 E. Lincoln Ave. The trail is a collaborative effort between the City of Goshen and Bristol-based ADEC Inc.

Theresa Sailor is project manager for the trail, and spoke about the person the trail was named after.

“She was part of the accessibility’s park at Hay Park, and she was really excited about working toward this particular sensory trail,” Sailor said. “Before she passed away she knew what was happening with this trail and she was super excited about it. She’s also been a client of ADEC since she’s worked with ADEC for several years. She’s been a real proponent for things to do in the Goshen community and helping people get out there and get it done.”

In thanking Sailor for her efforts, Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman described it as “a true community project.”

A new sensory trail Mayor Jeremy Stutsman speaks during the ceremony.

“The amount of grant money she has brought into the City of Goshen has been absolutely phenomenal,” Stutsman said. “This trail brought in $155,000 with this grant. We were able to everything through the grant so far, so other than staff time it hasn’t cost our community anything.”

An app for the public to use the trail is currently in development. For more information visit www.ADECinc.com.