GOSHEN — Plans to install a new safety fence along the northern boundary of Water Tower Park where it abuts Plymouth Avenue were approved Tuesday afternoon by the Goshen Board of Zoning Appeals.
At the meeting, board members approved a request by Tanya Heyde, superintendent of the Goshen Parks & Recreation Department, for a use variance to allow for the placement of a 6-foot-tall fence at the north end of the park, which is located west of Ninth Street between Plymouth Avenue and Jackson Street.
According to Heyde, the new fence will be approximately 100 feet long with approximately 30-foot sides, and will be placed approximately 20 feet south of the park’s north property line with the goal of providing a barrier between park patrons and traffic on Plymouth Avenue, a busy collector street.
“So, the 100-foot stretch of fencing will run west to east along the north edge of the property, and then on each east and west side there will be 30 feet of fencing that will come south off of that stretch of fencing and taper down from 6 feet to 4 feet on either side,” Heyde said of the plan. “This is absolutely, strictly for safety purposes. With our office relocating over here, and the addition of the supporting parking lot, we feel like we’re pushing that passive recreation a little further to the north, meaning a little closer to Plymouth Avenue. So, the fence is proposed to create a barrier between that play and Plymouth Avenue.”
According to Rossa Deegan, assistant planning and zoning administrator for the city, the requested use variance was needed due to the fact that the proposed fence will be located approximately 32 feet from an adjacent residential zoning district to the west, where parks are a conditional use prohibiting structures, such as fences, from being closer than 50 feet from any residential zoning district boundary line.
“Parks are a conditional use in all zoning districts,” Deegan explained. “One condition of the use is that no building or structure shall be located closer than 50 feet from any residential use or residential zoning district boundary line. The proposed fence is located approximately 32 feet from the residential zoning district to the west, and therefore requires a use variance.”
Deegan noted that in July, the BZA approved a similar request for a fence to be located at the neighborhood dog park in the East Lincoln Crossroads neighborhood.
“Justification was substantiated on the point that while fences are structures, they are typically allowed adjacent to property lines, even on residential properties,” Deegan said. “Development of public amenities such as this neighborhood park benefits nearby homes and is supported by the Comprehensive Plan. The fence will improve the safety of the park by distancing use of the park from traffic on Plymouth Avenue. It will be located outside the vision clearance on the intersection of Plymouth Avenue and Ninth Street, and all other developmental requirements are met.”
The board’s members agreed, and a motion to approve the requested use variance was passed unanimously.
With the use variance approved, Heyde noted that her plan is to begin installation of the new fence this year, with construction likely to begin sometime in the next 30 to 60 days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.