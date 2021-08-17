BRISTOL — The granddaughter of the founders of Jayco RV has created a new company that will manufacture travel trailers featuring off-road and off-grid capabilities.
Three other local people are partners in the venture. In an announcement issued Monday, the Indiana Economic Development Corp., stated Ashley Bontrager Lehman is the president and CEO of Ember Recreational Vehicles. Her grandparents, Lloyd and Bertha Bontrager, founded Jayco in 1968, which operated independently until being purchased by Thor Inc. in 2016.
Bontrager Lehman's new company is named Ember Recreational Vehicles Inc. The company was founded earlier this year and has been working on prototype RVs. As production nears, the company will expand and begin hiring workers, according to information from the IEDC.
Ember plans to invest $4 million to build an 87,750-square-foot building on 15 acres in Bristol Commerce Park at 1728 Commerce Drive. The manufacturing facility will be equipped with new lamination machines and welding equipment. Construction is expected to be completed by September with production starting soon after.
The company, which currently operates out of 18,000 square feet of warehouse, production and office space in Bristol, has grown to 23 employees over the last few months. The plan is to hire up to 150 people by the end of 2023. The company is now hiring for RV production, service, engineering, accounting and administration positions.
“Northern Indiana, specifically Elkhart County, has earned its title as the ‘RV Capital of the World’ honestly," said Bontrager Lehman. "The craftsmanship, dedication and work ethic of the local workforce has proven, over decades, to be unmatched. I, along with Ember's three other founding partners, Chris Barth, Steve Delagrange and Ernie Miller, knew starting our company in northern Indiana would provide a solid foundation for a successful future.
"We strongly felt to build a better RV, we need to build a better RV company first. We’re excited to bring a fresh approach to the RV Industry and where better to do it than Indiana?”
The IEDC offered Ember Recreational Vehicles Inc. up to $1 million in conditional tax credits based on the company’s plans to create up to 150 jobs by the end of 2023 and up to $100,000 in conditional tax credits from the Hoosier Business Investment tax credit based on the company's planned capital investment in Indiana.
These credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired and investments are made, the news release states. The town of Bristol will provide additional incentives up to $425,000.
Indiana manufactures nearly 80% of all RVs in the United States and Canada. According to the RV Industry Association, the RV industry contributes more than $32.4 billion annually to Indiana’s economy, with more than 640 businesses supporting 126,140 jobs for Hoosiers.
