GOSHEN — Following a brief presentation by Treasurer Don Shuler of the Middlebury Public Library Board of Trustees, the Elkhart County Council unanimously approved funding for a new roof for the MPL.
"It's from our rainy day fund," Shuler told the council at its Saturday morning meeting, adding that the roof has seen water damage over time.
The $107,000 in funding was approved unanimously, as was an amendment for 2023 Elkhart County Salary Ordinance CC-2022-22, specifically for landfill and heavy equipment operator rates.
The council also approved a total of $8,883,405.83 in additional appropriations for the County Sheriff's Office, Buildings and Grounds, Highway and other departments. All were unanimously approved, except for $669,768 in capital outlays via the American Rescue Plan, which council member Douglas Graham voted against.
With respect to funding approved for community corrections programs, there was some discussion about how the county can best deal with the issue of violent offenders who are released from jail and being put back in society, including electronic monitoring and similar programs.
The council also approved its regular meeting schedule, for 2023, of 4 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month.
To watch the full meeting, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ttact4_Dlr4.