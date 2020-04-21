GOSHEN — Goshen Plan Commission members Tuesday approved the creation of a new minor residential subdivision near the intersection of College Avenue and South 12th Street connected to a flawed deed transfer back in 1993.
During the meeting, commission members approved a request by the Ray Lantz Trust, Steven and Ashley Hage, and Advanced Land Surveying of Northern Indiana Inc. for the creation of a two-lot minor residential subdivision involving lots at 904 College Ave. and 1706 S. 12th St.
According to Rhonda Yoder, planning and zoning administrator for the city, the Goshen Subdivision Ordinance defines a minor subdivision as a subdivision involving three or fewer lots which does not establish any new street or easement of access and does not substantially affect existing drainage systems.
“The subject property is two tax parcels, established by a deed transfer in 1993, without an approved subdivision,” Yoder told the commission in introducing the request Tuesday. “Prior to the 1993 deed transfer, the subject property was one unplatted tax parcel. Because the 1993 deed transfer established an additional building lot, the transfer should not have occurred without an approved subdivision, as required by the Goshen Subdivision Ordinance.
“Since the transfer occurred without an approved subdivision, no approvals or permits may be issued for either parcel until there is an approved, recorded subdivision,” Yoder added of the need for the request.
Yoder noted the subject property includes an existing single-family home at 904 College Ave. and an undeveloped parcel to the south at 1706 S. 12th St., which has a prospective buyer who intends to build a single-family house.
“All public infrastructure — street, water and sewer — and subdivision drainage is existing,” Yoder added of the site. “Connection to city water and sewer is required.”
While a minor subdivision request may be approved in one phase should all requirements be met, Yoder noted that a number of errors had been discovered on the submitted plat and support drawing for the request, which will require additional review by staff before the new subdivision may become official.
According to Yoder, the following items require correction on the plat and support drawing:
• Lot 1 setback along College Avenue is 35 feet, not 30 feet;
• Lot 1 and Lot 2 interior side setbacks are 8 feet, not 10 feet;
• Total width of right of way must be labeled for each adjacent street, College Avenue and 12th Street;
• Name, address, seal and certification of the Registered Land Surveyor must be on each sheet of the plat;
• Deed of Dedication is missing signature lines; and
• Acceptance of Dedication should leave a blank line for month of acceptance.
“Because corrections are required, the minor subdivision cannot be approved in one phase,” Yoder explained. “Corrections will need to be submitted for review by staff, and when corrections are approved, dedications will need to be accepted by the Board of Works prior to approval and signing of the plat by staff on behalf of Plan Commission.”
However, Yoder did note that per the city’s zoning and subdivision ordinances, a minor subdivision may be granted approval subject to any required corrections being made.
As such, she recommended the commission’s members approve the two-lot minor residential subdivision under such conditions, to which they agreed unanimously.
