GOSHEN — UV rays pour down onto the concrete pavements; sweat trickles down the poolside chairs. Splashes and squeals fill the air. The public pool in Goshen is an opportunity for community members and non-residents to pay to take a dip and cool down from the hot, summer sun, but after 50 years, it is almost time for Shanklin pool to get a new look.
In March, the Goshen City Council decided to move forward with plans to either remodel or replace the Shanklin pool. They weren’t sure which they would do, but they planned to raise funds to decide their end goal and when Shanklin Pool would need to be temporarily shut down. For this summer, though, Shanklin pool is open, with its first day having been Friday.
Tanya Heyde, superintendent of the Goshen Parks Department, said the city is still in the first phase of its plan for Shanklin Pool. The city still needs to work with a consultant to provide information on topographic data and pin down a design and the costs of the future pool. Heyde also said they haven’t submitted a request with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources yet, something that could take about six months. The DNR permit is required because the pool is in a flood zone next to the Elkhart River.
“I don’t think there’s many people in the community that remember Goshen without a public pool,” Heyde said. “It has been around since the late ‘60s.”
Much of the components of the pool are original to that time, so there is work to be done, but Heyde said the pool had outlived the lifespan of a typical public pool, about 30 years.
Since an agreement hasn’t been made on the phase one preliminary design yet, Heyde said she isn’t sure when the renovations will start or how the budget will look, leaving the pool open.
Kimberlee Stephens, the recreation supervisor for the Goshen Parks Department, oversees the pool. She said the pool won’t be closing this summer, but she anticipates the pool will have to close when the remodel begins.
“It’s just nice to have this to offer to the community, especially on our hot days,” she said. “Our pool is heavily used.”
NEW REGISTRATION SYSTEM
This year, the pool staff is focused on a new online registration system. All pool-goers must create an account on the new registration platform before going into the pool. While it can be done on site, Stephens encourages the community to sign up beforehand.
By going to the Shanklin pool’s website, participants can sign up online and even pay for their daily or seasonal passes. Having an online account gives parents and guardians the ability to sign waivers for their kids at home. Teenagers between 14 and 17 can go to the pool unaccompanied as long as they have a waiver, but all other children must have an adult with them.
“It makes the process much quicker,” Stephens said. “They don’t have to wait in a line.”
With the new system, the staff has to create a new account for everyone visiting the pool, creating long wait times. People can still pay when they get to the pool, but by creating an account beforehand, residents can just give the staff their names and go in.
Stephens said the system helps the pool staff track attendance more easily in order to create a safe environment.
Though renovations need to be made, Heyde said the staff works hard to keep the pool safe for guests.
“Each year, we have an all-staff inspection,” she said. “If there are any maintenance issues, those are done prior to the pool opening.”
Stephens said the pool has been packed since it opened, and there are a number of events for residents to look forward to this year from a “Dive-In Movie” on June 10 to Family Fun Days that cost $6 for families on Wednesdays throughout the summer.
The pool will be open Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays, guests can go from noon to 7 p.m. Rates and the registration link can be found on the Shanklin pool website, goshenindiana.org/shanklin-pool.
.