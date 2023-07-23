SYRACUSE — MoMo’s Pizzeria is the latest addition to Syracuse.
The new pizza place at 503 S. Huntington St. had its grand opening on Thursday. This is MoMo Pizzeria’s second location. The first is in North Liberty, about an hour away.
MoMo’s offers an assortment of items, including pizza, calzones, subs, salads and more. North Liberty employees April Lorenz and Jacob Scott said the ham and cheese sub is one of their favorites.
MoMo’s has thick crust, thin crust and deep dish pizzas. They will also be selling gluten-free pizzas, but they may not be in for a couple weeks. Their pizzas come in four different sizes ranging from 10 inches to 20 inches.
The pizzeria will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Carry in, delivery and dine in are all options at MoMo’s. Delivery will be offered within a 10-mile radius.
Owner Shane Mosiman lives in Syracuse and has always wanted to open a location there. He said Syracuse needs a good pizza place and MoMo’s has the “best pizza and best food around.”
For more information on MoMo’s Pizzeria, go to momospizzeriain.com or call 574-325-5004.