As I shared a few weeks ago, the record keeping rules for Indiana pesticide applicators has changed.
The primary change is that the time the pesticide application starts and stops is now a requirement.
I have had numerous people ask if there is a specific record sheet required by the State Chemist. The answer is no. They will allow any sort of record keeping (paper or electronic), as long as it tracks the following categories.
1. Address, geographic coordinates, or general location description of site of application.
2. Name and license number of the certified applicator.
3. Date of application (month, day, year).
4. Start and stop times of the application.
5. Description of plant, crop or site treated.
6. Principal pests to be controlled.
7. Specific acreage, area, parts of a property or number of plants or animals treated, or other appropriate description.
8. Brand name of pesticide product applied.
9. EPA registration number of the pesticide product applied.
10. Amount of pesticide product used, expressed as either total quantity or volume of: A) Packaged product; or B) Diluted mixture and active ingredient concentration (percentage).
Several people have asked if you can keep a temporary record in a notebook on your tractor and eventually transfer it to a permanent record, such as a folder or spreadsheet. The answer is yes. In fact, there are several apps for phones that can be used to record the information, then easily downloaded into computers.
Purdue Digital Ag guru Dennis Buckmaster has created some customizable digital field records based on Airtable, a database that can be used on phones in the tractor cab. That information can then be uploaded to Google sheets. The beauty of that system is the data only needs to be entered once. You can read Google sheets on nearly any device.
Buckmaster also created some videos to coach you on the use of Airtable, including how to customize the forms and share and export your data. You can view these at https://ag.purdue.edu/news/2022/04/digital-field-records.html.