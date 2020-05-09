NEW PARIS — A new partnership has been formed to lead Polk Auction Co. located at U.S. 6 and Ind. 15.
A news release states Jason Hahn and Brian Wuthrich, both auctioneers with Hahn Auctioneers Inc., joined longtime owner Jeff Polk to manage the operations at the antique tractor marketplace May 1. For Hahn, Wuthrich and Polk, say they have carved their own niche in this corner of the auctioneering industry.
As the new owners, Hahn and Wuthrich said nothing will change (at either Polk Auction or Hahn Auctioneers, Inc.) as a result of the transaction. They will manage the day-to-day operations, while Polk will continue booking sales, handling his share of the auctioneering duties and serving customers as he has in the past. One difference, though, is that some of Hahn Auction’s larger events will be staged at the 38-acre facility south of New Paris.
Wuthrich and Hahn, who have a combined 57 years of auctioneering experience between them, have spent their entire careers with Nappanee-based Hahn Auctioneers Inc. Wuthrich has been around farm equipment his entire life and obtained his auctioneer’s license at age 18. Hahn is a third-generation auctioneer whose father, Phil, and late grandfather, Roger, were both inducted into the Indiana Auctioneer’s Hall of Fame, the release states.
Polk Auction was originally known as Dennis Polk and Associates from 1987 until 2008. In 2008, Jeff Polk purchased the family business from his father and turned it into a modern auction facility, complete with online bidding and a drive-through arena that houses hundreds of spectators.
Jeff Polk has spent his lifetime around farm machinery and tractors and has been an auctioneer for more than 25 years, according to the release. The business hosts an annual Labor day weekend event, a spring collector tractor auction and also a sale for late model farm and construction equipment. Last year, the New Paris-based auction firm hosted the National IH Collectors Auction.
The live auctions draw thousands of antique tractor collectors and enthusiasts and have even been featured on RFD-TV. Some of the equipment auctioned at Polk sales have been sold and shipped to international destinations, including Australia, Belgium, South Africa and Ireland.
