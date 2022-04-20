SOUTH BEND — The death of a New Paris woman found in South Bend is now being investigated as a homicide by the South Bend Police Department.
The body of Alexis Morales, 27, was found in the 400 block of South Bendix Drive Tuesday. Her son, Messiah, 5 months, appeared to be unharmed and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Both were reported missing April 12, and a statewide Silver Alert was issued by the Indiana State Police Monday.
"The case originated in Elkhart County on April 13," a news release on the SBPD Facebook page said. "Family members approached the South Bend Police Department on April 18, and our detectives immediately began investigating."
The South Bend Police Department officially took over the investigation just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, upon the discovery of Alexis and Messiah in the vehicle. Alexis' autopsy is set for Friday, while Messiah is in stable condition at the hospital and is with family, police reported.
"Posts circulating on social media that suggest our department was aware of the vehicle's location prior to the discovery of Alexis and Messiah on Tuesday evening are untrue," the release said, adding that the SBPD Violent Crimes Unit has interviewed several individuals regarding the case. "It’s still too early to determine how long Alexis and Messiah were in the vehicle."
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the South Bend Police Department Detective Bureau at 574-235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.
