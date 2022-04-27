NEW PARIS — Trains are a topic of concern for local emergency personnel again.
This time, it’s Jackson Township Fire Department risking call times.
“We’ve actually had quite a few calls where we’d had to divert and go around to get to a call,” said Jackson Township Fire Chief Bill Dunlap. “It, luckily, hasn’t been any life-threatening issues so far but we don’t want it to get to that point.”
Train traffic congestion is not new to Elkhart County. Several years ago, Dunlap struggled with an excess of trains in Concord Township, and less than months ago, the city of Goshen worked with Norfolk Southern to create solutions for a citywide problem where trains were blocking multiple crossings in town, sometimes for days at a time as they waited to be admitted to the Elkhart rail yard.
“Now it’s blocking the outer areas,” Dunlap said. “We’re hoping that people sending complaints about the tracks being blocked, that pressure will eventually get them to fix the situation one way or the other.”
Chief Dunlap said trains used to stop just south of New Paris, blocking U.S. 6 and Ind. 15, and emergency services could work around that, using a different set of tracks to cross when needed. Now, with longer trains parked more centrally in town, popular crossings including C.R. 146, which is short distance from the Jackson Township Fire Department, are sometimes blocked for up to 24 hours, Elkhart County Commissioner Brad Rogers said.
“We’re concerned about public safety,” he explained. “We’re not anti-trains. That means the economy is running when there are trains, but we’re asking the train company to work with us to manage the situation so that we don’t have a public safety issue and one side of New Paris isn’t held hostage from going to the other side.”
Dunlap said trains blocking the tracks in New Paris can cause emergency personnel to spend an extra five to 10 minutes responding to a call if that call is on the west side of Ind. 15.
“The township people, they expect better from us as a service, especially in a life-threatening situation when time is valuable,” Dunlap said.
Being a volunteer fire and emergency medical services crew also makes responding to calls with trains present even more complex.
“They’re coming from home to work and then they have to leave the fire department with the crew to get to where the person is,” Rogers said. “We get that sometimes trains have crossings blocked for a short period of time and I’m not going to suggest that it’s malicious. I’m just saying it needs to be managed on these long trains. The trains are longer than they used to be — it’s more economical for the railroad and I get it, but it creates problems for the community.”
When Rogers was Elkhart County Sheriff, his crew began issuing citations to trains blocking crossings for extended periods of time, but the tactic was ineffective.
Also, in 2018 the Indiana Supreme Court ruled such citations are unconstitutional because they amount to regulating interstate commerce, an action reserved for the federal government.
“We’re really at a loss locally to enforce this,” he said. “My point is, that you’ve got a situation that could put people in jeopardy, and you need to manage it. [Norfolk Southern is] the experts on the trains. I’m not. I don’t have all the solutions. I’m not even saying they can never block crossings. We just need to mitigate so not all crossings are blocked. You don’t know where to go as an emergency responder. It’s a real problem and we’re willing to work with the railroad on it.”
The duo issued a press release Tuesday urging residents to contact the Federal Rail Administration when they spot blocked crossings.
“It is simply not possible from a financial perspective to even consider expensive underpasses and overpasses in the unincorporated areas in question,” the press release indicated. ”Local leadership calls on Norfolk Southern to either stop parking trains on trackage that includes these crossings or to break trains that are forced to stop and wait at these crossings.”
To report a blocked crossing visit www.fra.dot.gov/blockedcrossings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.