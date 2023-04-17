NEW PARIS — New Paris Speedway kicked of their 75th Anniversary Saturday with “Night of Destruction.”
New Paris Speedway President Tracy Anglemeyer-Mandell shared what it meant to her to put this event on for the community.
“As you’re seeing right now, everyone is having a blast,” Anglemeyer-Mandell said. “It’s fun, everyone is enjoying it, they’re getting along really well; getting them out of the house after a long winter and have some fun. The drivers are great, they put on a good show out here and a great fan base that supports us.”
Capacity limits exist at the track, of which the speedway has to be mindful.
“This track holds 5,500 people,” Anglemeyer-Mandell stated. “This race right here is typically our biggest of the year — this one, the sizzler, and the flagger. This one always gets close to selling out. This one sold out last year, so that was our first sell out [since we took over five years ago]. July 3rd is another big one for Night of Destruction with fireworks.”
Love was in the air when driver Gage Howard proposed to his girlfriend Taylor Renee after the Burnout Contest. The couple met when they were in high school while performing a burnout in the high school parking lot.
“Well, she doesn’t tell me ‘no’ on spending money on my own car,” Howard said. “That’s what made me fall in love with her. She said that’ll work with me.”
Driver Frank Gasko, also known as “MexiBilly,” shares his experience.
“Being part of the entertainment and definitely the fans, my kids love it, so that’s probably a big part of it and just the entertainment factor,” Gasko said. “I keep coming back because of the atmosphere and the people. I counted last week, I’ve got 77 trophies from here in the last ten years. I’ve been coming here to New Paris since I was 16 years old, but I’ve been racing here the last ten years.”
Fans shared their thoughts as well.
“I have been coming to New Paris Speedway for 25 years or longer,” Tommy Fry said. “I come with family and lots of friends. My favorite event during Night of Destruction is the trailer race because there’s a lot more crashing and banging.”
Robert Fleenor, Goshen, also shared his experience.
“We really love coming to them; we always have a good time watching and we like to see the crashing and the kids love it,” Fleenor said. “We usually come to all of the Night of Destructions. My favorite race is probably the mattress race where they have to hold a mattress on the top of a car. My daughter Pipper, her favorite race is the mom’s race where it’s all moms out their racing.”
In addition to providing fun for racing fans, the speedway also serves to give back to the community.
“It is very family oriented and we’re trying to make it even more,” Anglemeyer-Mandell stated. “We do give-backs, like ‘pack a backpack.’ The track itself did 350 backpacks and the drivers donated 150, so we gave away 500 backpacks to the kids before school started.
“Every year, we do a kids night. We do sponsorships [such as] Jimtown’s softball and food pantry serving the Jimtown area, stuff with little league, New Paris stuff. When kids go on their field trips, we give some gift cards so the kids can eat who can’t afford that. We’ve tried to really start turning it around to make it family-oriented.”
Driver Phillip Krehn described the speedway community as a big family.
“This [is the] first night of year six,” Krehn said. “I got into it because of Jeremy Templeton, Seth Gilbert, and J.R. It’s a family atmosphere. Everybody in the pits, we’re friends — until we go out onto the track.”
John Barrier shared his experience building the track.
“Well, I worked out here with Joe Hampshire,” Barrier stated. “I didn’t have too much to do growing up and Joe put me to work out here welding all these bleachers, mowing grass, and sweeping the track. I’ve been involved with the speedway since I was 13 years old and I’m 55 now.
“This is my first time back racing a car in 30 years. I need a little bit more excitement, and I sit out here every weekend when they race. So I said, ‘What the heck — let me go out and get me a car and put it in.’ I talked to my beautiful wife, and she said ‘If you want to race, get a car.’”
The next event for the speedway is the 2023 Open House, Registration and Hot Laps this Saturday. To learn more about the speedway and future events, visit http://www.newparisspeedway.com.