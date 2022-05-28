NEW PARIS — The New Paris Chamber of Commerce and the New Paris Boy Scouts Troop 12 will host a Memorial Day parade and service Sunday.
The parade steps off at 2 p.m. from the corner of Main and Market streets and will end at the New Paris/Jackson Township Cemetery. Anyone who wants to participate in the parade is welcome, according to organizers.
The Memorial Day ceremony will start at about 2:15 p.m. and will feature Elkhart County Councilman and U.S. Army veteran Steven Clark. The ceremony will take place in New Paris/Jackson Township Cemetery.
New Paris Boy Scouts Troop 12 will raise and present colors. Goshen Veterans Honor Guard will provide the rifle salute. Families of veterans who have passed on during the previous year will be honored.
In the event of heavy rain, the parade will be canceled and the ceremony will be moved to Grace Bible Baptist Church.