NEW PARIS — Tuesday's special delivery was the UPS man himself.
When George Doi arrived at Sunnyside Park community center for what was supposed to be a surprise retirement party, he was greeted by dozens of familiar faces, people he'd delivered packages to for the past 39 years before retiring this past Friday.
Tonda Warble of New Paris shared kind thoughts about Doi.
"We've got a celebrity in town," she said.
Of the 39 years Doi has been a UPS driver, 33 have been in New Paris, where he started in 1988.
"I was more of a vacation driver," Doi, 59, said. "Then in October of 1988 I got my current route."
Friends and well-wishers did not let Tuesday afternoon's snowy weather keep them from paying their respects.
In addition to a slide and video show, a memory book with recipes and selfie photos were on hand, and well as gifts for Doi, who personally met with those who attended and lined up to congratulate him. There was also a cake decorated to look like a UPS truck.
Doi said that there were no specific memories or experiences stand out from his many years on the job.
"It's just been the closeness of everyone," Doi reflected of the overall experience.
Doi, a South Bend native and lifelong Hoosier, and his wife Jackie have two daughters, Stacie and Tracie, and a granddaughter, Luna, age 12.
Mark Grady, who works for New Paris Telephone, noted that Indiana was at 90% of 911 call capacity at the time of the event because of the weather, but people still headed out for it, adding that signs promoting the event were set up around town as of Dec. 12.
Grady also reflected on when Doi started his New Paris route, which he remembers.
"He knew everybody in town," Grady said. "He knew what kind of car they drove, and if they were on vacation he knew where to leave the parcels with."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.