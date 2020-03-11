After only a few weeks of dating, Sidney Fisher and Connor Vanover, both of New Paris, knew they would get married.
“Really, we would have become engaged about a month or two after we started dating if we weren’t trying to look sane to our families,” Sidney said, laughing.
“We knew right away,” she said, but decided to keep their wedding plans to themselves.
And eight months later, on the night Connor did propose, there was no one else around the pair as he dropped to one knee outside of The Fun Center at Paige’s Crossing in Columbia City, the same location the couple visited on their first date one year prior. Sidney describes the moment as a private moment shared between the two with “not a soul around.”
“It was such a special moment because it was just the two of us and I just sat there crying and he just held me,” she said. “It was a very personal moment; a very ‘us’ moment.”
But for all the moments the pair kept to themselves in their relationship, on Saturday, the couple will share their love with the world.
Sidney and Connor were selected by TLC to be the Indiana representatives in the latest TV series “Say Yes to the Dress America.” In the show, 52 couples were chosen from each state, as well as Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., to take part in a mass wedding ceremony officiated by Randy Fenoli, who is a familiar face to those who have seen his work with Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City on “Say Yes to the Dress.”
INSTA STORY
When Sidney and Connor became engaged March 15, 2019, Sidney said she made an Instagram post that included numerous hashtags such as “bridetobe” and “Isaidyes.” She then received a message from one of the show’s producers who asked if she wanted to apply to be the Indiana bride.
After talking it over with her family, Sidney, who was working at the time as a teacher at Waterford Elementary School in Goshen, began the application process.
TLC sent a questionnaire for the couple to fill out, requested Skype interviews with the couple and requested an audition tape.
“We were on vacation in Florida at the time,” Sidney said. “I remember on the way home from Florida, it’s all we talked about. (Connor) was giving me his ideas of what we should do for the audition tape because he actually got really excited about it.”
She said Connor helped her create the tape and they included “unique Indiana things in it.”
Since Sidney had shown pigs when she was younger, “we were out on the farm and I picked up little chicks and little ducks and things like that,” she said. “And we got in our hunting gear because we both like deer hunting. We got all in our camo and we walked out in the woods together and we recorded that, and we shot clay birds with our guns.”
THE WAITING GAME
It was almost two months later when producers informed Sidney and Connor they would be the couple to represent Indiana.
She explained this was the hardest time for the couple because they knew the spot had been given to them, but they were not allowed to tell anyone except immediate family.
“I so badly wanted to tell my students, and I so badly wanted to tell some of my staff members that I was friends with and I just had to keep it all a secret,” Sidney said. “I was able to tell my immediate family and my best friend, who came with me, and I told a few of my aunts and uncles, the ones I was close with, but I always followed it by ‘but you can’t tell anyone. This is a secret. This is a big deal.’
IN THE SPOTLIGHT
Sidney, who was born in Goshen and spent most of her life in New Paris, described every part of her trip in July 2019 to New York, which lasted five days, as “surreal.”
“Waking up that morning knowing we were about to get flown to New York City was just a ridiculous feeling,” Sidney said, adding she had never been there before. “We were so excited.”
One of the biggest challenges for Sidney and her family was getting used to the cameras following them around.
“Just acting natural on camera and trying to pretend that it’s a normal day when in reality you’re like, ‘This is crazy. What am I doing?’” she said.
While Sidney and Connor flew to New York by themselves, her best friend from Purdue University and maid of honor, Olivia Schindler, who lives in Texas, flew in by herself, and Sidney’s parents, Kevin and Jeanie Fisher, drove with her two sisters and grandmother to New York.
Sidney said her mother and her best friend reacted the same way Connor did in front of the cameras.
“They were both quieter than usual when the cameras got on them,” she said. “It made me laugh because they are both two very energetic women. It’s just funny seeing how being around cameras you act different.”
WEDDING DAY
After arriving July 7, 2019, in New York, Sidney, her mother and best friend took part in the dress shopping at Kleinfeld Bridal the next day. She said that with the dozens of other brides-to-be in the store at the same time dress shopping, it was an exciting day.
She said everyone was pulling dresses off the shelves as fast as possible so another girl couldn’t get to them, adding it was a little bit stressful but fun.
“It was all of us bonding over a shared experience. All of us excited about dress shopping, all of our family members there cheering us on,” she added.
On July 9, 2019, a pre-wedding reception was held where all couples had to attend wearing something that represented their state.
“My fiancé and I showed up in black-and-white-checkered outfits to represent the Indy 500,” she said.
On July 10, which, according to Sidney was “one of the craziest days,” the wedding was held at the Bethesda Terrace and Fountain in Central Park.
“I thought it was really special because (Randy) had us turn and face each other,” she said, “and I don’t even remember there being 51 other couples around me because my husband and I were just staring at each other and we felt everything that was said in the vows.”
Afterward, there was a reception at the The Loeb Boathouse in Central Park, where TLC’s “Cake Boss,” Buddy Valastro, presented a 52-layer cake for the couples.
“It was as big as you could possibly image a cake,” Sidney said, “It was up to the ceiling … It had one layer for every couple that was there and I am not kidding when I say the ‘Cake Boss’ made the most delicious cake we have ever eaten. The inside was red, white and blue. It was out of this world.”
AN INDIANA COUPLE
Because everyone they wanted to celebrate their wedding with couldn’t make the wedding in New York, Sidney and Connor had a ceremony Aug. 30, 2019, at Amish Acres in Nappanee.
But she was very grateful for her chance to have her New York City wedding, she said, because she wasn’t sure how she was going to be able to afford the wedding she wanted.
She remembers something her mother told her when she first received the Instagram message from TLC producers that suggested she try out for “Say Yes to the Dress America.”
“Maybe this is God’s way of giving you the giant wedding that you’ve always wanted,” her mom had told her.
Sidney said both weddings turned out perfect in her eyes.
“It was really cool to be able to have that giant wedding and publicly share my love with my husband and still be able to have a small wedding in my hometown just to spend with my family members and the few people we wanted to still spend that day with,” Sidney said. “We got to have two weddings of very different calibers but they were both so special because they were the weddings of our dreams.”
When Sidney was asked if viewers will see any surprises Saturday, she said she thinks they will be very pleased with what they see.
“There are crazy things that happened during the ceremony, just because when you put that many people together, crazy and dramatic things are bound to happen,” she said.
The two-hour season finale of “Say Yes to the Dress America” airs at 8 p.m. Saturday on TLC.
