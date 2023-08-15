GOSHEN — A bridge over Swoveland Ditch will begin undergoing some work, hopefully in the fall.
Elkhart County Commissioners approved Monday the solicitation of quotes to replace the deck of Bridge 310, on C.R. 21 north of C.R. 142, just west of New Paris.
Elkhart County Highway Engineer Charlie McKenzie said the bridge is soft and failing, allowing water to infiltrate through, causing damages and holes. At 39 years old, McKenzie said the bridge is expected to last another 20 years with repairs. It’s estimated to cost roughly $100,000. Work should begin in the fall and take roughly a month if all goes according to plan.
Commissioners also approved independent contractor Conserv for HVAC controller work at the Elkhart County Jail. The work is expected to cost $148,000 to start, beginning with the replacement of four controllers and a number of other network improvements.
Elkhart County Administrator Jeff Taylor said it’s the first step in the replacement of controllers to allow users to better monitor the system.
“We have circuit monitor control at, I would say, probably 60% at this time, instead of 100%,” Commissioners Bob Barnes explained. “The guy that’s in control of controlling the atmosphere or the temperatures in the different parts of the jail, he’s basically guessing on where he needs to set his values, what he’s running with his computer, and it’s just trial and error.”
Taylor said one benefit of Conserv’s agreement as contractor of the project is that they do not use proprietary software, so the system will still be serviceable if the county moves to another company for services in the future.
Other items to come before the board included:
- Lilia Eller was appointed by commissioners as Chief Information Officer for Elkhart County IT Department.
- Commissioners approved a grant application for $75,000 toward exterior work on the limestone of the Goshen city courthouse. Commissioner Suzie Weirick asserted that despite the building not yet having a designated future use, the county intends to maintain the historic courthouse, and space studies will take place before the use is determined.
- Commissioners approved two interlocal agreements with the town of Middlebury for ongoing projects. For water line design services funding, they approved matching funds for design services, paid through the Middlebury East TIF and Middlebury South TIF, at $70,000 each, with the town agreeing to match. The other agreement, estimated at $400,000, will use Middlebury East TIF Funds for the Warren Street Project’s road and sanitary sewer construction. Elkhart County Redevelopment Program Coordinator Natasha Kauffmann said they expect to have more costs associated with the project in the future, but this is the first step.
- A continuation of the Elkhart County Landfill’s construction project, the commissioners approved an additional appropriation request from the Solid Waste Capital Reserve for $750,000 for gas well work. Elkhart County Landfill Manager John Bowers said requests for bids will begin soon.