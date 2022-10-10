NEW PARIS — For people with food allergies, walking into a coffee shop or bakery with friends and realizing there’s nothing safe on the menu to eat can be a bit of a disappointment.
It was seeing customers, like a 10-year-old boy who had a tear run down his cheek because he couldn’t have a doughnut, that set a new course for Viana Miller, owner of Baked by Vi.
“I started to listen to people and listen to their stories,” she said, “... and it gives me the feels.”
At the beginning, Miller was baking “clean.” But after seeing the need for not just clean but allergen-free baked goods, she began baking all gluten-free and offered other allergen-free products.
That was four and a half years ago. Miller was home-based and sold products at the Goshen Farmers Market and online, but decided she wanted to have a commercial kitchen that was a dedicated gluten-free space.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to have a coffee shop or bakery,” she said.
Miller found her new location at 68458 Main St. in New Paris and had her grand opening Monday.
The bakery has an area for people to sit and enjoy their confections along with a drink.
Offerings include: cookies, cakes, coffee cakes, doughnuts, cheesecakes, a variety of desserts, baked oatmeal, crockpot oatmeal for vegans, yogurt and granola parfaits for vegans and keto followers. She also offers granola and pizza crusts.
Although all products are gluten-free, a variety of products are also dairy free, egg free (or duck eggs can be used), vegan, sugar free or keto.
People can make special requests to a point, Miller said. She will try to work with people who have special food allergies. Miller said she will research the request and see if she can find something that will suit their taste.
Since she is the only baker right now, Miller hopes customers will have patience and grace until she can hire another baker.
Hours are Monday-Wednesday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 2 to 6 p.m.