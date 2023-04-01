NEW PARIS — A number of buildings in the New Paris area sustained damage from the severe weather system which came though the area overnight Friday into Saturday.
Several buildings were damaged along C.R. 121, with debris scattered around an adjoining field and at least one road sign knocked down. In addition, at least one railroad car overturned in the area.
Nathan Marsili, a meterologist with the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana, said that his office was still reviewing data from the weather system. As of Saturday, it looks as though straight line winds were the defining characteristic of the system.
"Based on some of the damage, winds could have been in the 70-80 m.p.h category," Marsili said, adding that the broadwind signature of the system could well have lead to the damage.
The system was part of a larger system, which killed at least 18 people in southern Indiana, Illinois and Arkansas overnight, as reported by the Associated Press.